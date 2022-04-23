UPDATE (12:40 p.m.) According to LYREC officials, Western Area Power Administration just lost all of Williston. Marley, Sanderson and Romo were off briefly.
The Richland Park area or Ridgelawn area should be restored.
UPDATE (11:40 a.m.) LYREC is reporting progress on the power outages. Their outage map (which they say is not 100% accurate) shows 318 customers still without power. Of those, 87 are in East Sidney, 82 in Iverson, 70 in Northstar and the rest scattered across the area.
Sanderson Sub --There are a 6 poles down and numerous wire breaks east of Highway 5. Crews are gathering materials and equipment to get to those areas, but will be extended time without power.
Marley - Individual outages within the town of Trenton, crews will get to them after noon. There are taps northwest of Trenton where poles and wires are down and we are not sure when we will be able to get to them so expect being without power through today.
East Sidney - Circuit 2 going east from the substation is out with anyone south of Rau School. Crews are working to isolate the problem right now.
Northstar - Everyone from 201 and north is off.
Iversen - Anyone from 200 or Richland Park north to Fairview are experiencing intermittent power. We have crews working on it.
South Pass - The circuit going north and east of Sioux Pass is off and we have crews isolating the problem.
Also, according to Richland County Disaster and Emergency Management,
All highways are back open.
Still small areas with snow/slush so please be aware and drive cautiously.
Conditions have improved this morning and snow removal crews have made huge progress in opening up all highways.
City and County public works crews have resumed snow removal in areas and are making great progress.
UPDATE (9:50 a.m.): LYREC has reported line crews have now returned to areas with power outages. There is no ETA for power ot be restored. According to the post, it will depend on the amount of damage (downed lines, broken poles, etc.). The Sidney Herald will continue to monitor the outage and report updates as they are released.
Several areas in Richland County are still without power. Due to hazardous conditions, LYREC was forced to pull line crews around 9 p.m. Work on restoring power is expected to resume Sunday morning.
According to a post by LYREC, East Sidney Circuit 4 remains without power. Poles are down that need replacing in that area.
The wet conditions along with high winds caused the lines to gallop and in turn caused the outages.
The Sioux Pass substation is off and there are still many scattered outages in the Lambert and Savage area and between Sidney and Fairview or the Iversen and Northstar substations.
Those meeting to report an outage should call 406-488-1602.
Due to extreme conditions, MDT has closed Highway 16 from Sidney to Culbertson.
Please avoid this area and do not drive around the barricades. There have been no reports of other road closures in Richland County but travel is considered dangerous and residents should shelter in place if at all possible.
State and County roads in Mckenzie County are closed as well.