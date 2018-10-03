The Great Northern Development Corporation held a mini version of Shark Tank called, “Minnow Tank” for surrounding counties’ businesses to participate in during a program in Glasgow on Sept. 22. Sidney’s Prairie Hills Recovery Center was the winner of $5,000 for earning one of the awards.
Owner and licensed addiction counselor Kayla Anderson was thrilled to be a recipient of the award. The recovery center was just one of 11 total businesses competing in the Minnow Tank program. The judges for the event were from businesses in the state as well.
Businesses that were up for the award included start-up businesses Bainville Meats, Rubicon, Cobb Medical, Rose & Maries’s, Knuckle Biscuits, and The Gladrock. Anderson said, “There were a lot of interesting businesses there with us!”
As for the “Half Existing” businesses up for the award were; Wheatland Lodge, BCS Consulting, Baby Got Back BBQ, BEG Sports and Prairie Hills. She added that Cobb Medical out of Poplar really caught her interest. They are in the midst of patenting the first interactive CPR dummy. She said, “It will light up when you’re doing things to tell you if you’re doing things right. It’s really cool!”
Prairie Hills Recovery first opened on Nov. 7, 2016. It has a location in Sidney at 623 N. Central Ave., as well as a location in Glendive. Prairie Hills Recovery offers outpatient treatment, intensive outpatient treatment, women’s trauma group, partner and family member assault group, batterer intervention, MIP and DUI treatment, vaping education and more.
On average, the Sidney location has about 65 clients. The Glendive office has about seven clients. “We only have one part-time counselor in Glendive,” explained Anderson. She added that until they can find more counselors, it’s going to remain smaller.
Anderson explained that they will be using the money that they won from Minnow Tank to expand their services, to broaden the staff’s training and to help get their website up and running better than it is now. “We pride ourselves in being an evidence-based practice,” Anderson said.
For more information on the services you can contact Prairie Hills at 406-488-3001.