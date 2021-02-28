20/20 Club gets two new members

Sugar beets are a well-known crop around Sidney, but what many people underestimate is the dedication, time, and labor that come with growing this crop. That hard work paid off for Savage native, Bryce Jorgensen in the 2020 beet harvest, as he became one of few members of the 20/20 club at Sidney Sugars.
To become a member in the 20/20 club at Sidney Sugars, a farmer must average 20 or more tons per acre and 20 percent sugar for the entire crop. Jorgensen averaged 29 tons per acre and 20.09% sugar on his 150 acres of sugar beet crop.
Sugar beets are no stranger to Jorgensen, as he grew up helping his dad with the family farm. Bryce began farming on his own eight years ago and is still enjoying it through all the ups and downs.
“I was very happy to hear I was in the 20/20 club,” Jorgensen told the Sidney Herald. “Profit margins are getting tighter every year, it was nice to finish up the year to get done with harvest. I am very thankful for a productive year.”
Even with the large accomplishment of making it into the 20/20 club Bryce still struggled this year. Earlier this spring, the covid-19 pandemic affected planting. The Jorgensen’s were short handed during planting season, as their employee from South Africa was three months late due to Covid-19. Bryce was thankful for his neighbors, who were able to lend a hand during this spring to help get the crop into the ground.
During the harvest, the weather was also no friend. With the dips in temperature came the worries of an unsuccessful crop. Fortunately, Bryce pulled through and ended harvest with a very successful year.
Mortenson Farm Partnership
The 20/20 club is no easy feat. The Mortenson Farm Partnership was inducted into the 20/20 club and averaged 26 tons per acre and a district high of 20.17% sugar over 850 acres.
Steve Mortenson (Buford, ND) has been growing sugar beets for more than 40 years. Steve Mortenson tried his hand at Sugar Beets in the 1980’s and is still going strong.
Joe and Steve could not complete the harvest without the help of others. They are very grateful for the eight hired men they must have to help with harvest every year. Harvest did not come easy this year, as Joe ended up catching Covid-19, the virus that has taken the world by storm. With four days left of harvest he wore a mask and, even though it was different from every other harvest, they were still able to finish on time. Fortunately, the weather did not have a massive influence on the Mortenson Farm Partnership crops this year. “Although, it seems harder every year to get the beets out of the ground before the cold,” Joe Mortenson said.
This achievement made the year 2020 for the Mortenson Farm Partnership that much more special. What an extraordinary year for Joe Mortenson and his father Steve.