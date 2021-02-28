Adapting to COVID-19 pandemic

Like many businesses, grocery stores have found themselves in unique positions to respond to the growing demands during what could only be described as one of the strangest years yet. From keeping shelves stocked during the early, panic-buying months, to finding the best ways to keep customers and employees safe with limited and ever-changing information, Reynolds Market, like many other retail businesses had to find innovative ways to respond to changing shopping habits in real-time.
The grocery store has always played an important role as a community center or gathering place in cities and towns across the nation. Since 1925, Reynolds Market has taken this role to heart and is always eager for new ways to serve in this role. By partnering with Pharm406, a Billings-based mobile testing and vaccination service, we’ve been able to hold vaccination clinics at all store locations for seasonal flu shots, shingles shots, COVID antigen testing, and more. It’s our hope to partner with Pharm406 again once the COVID vaccination supplies stabilize and offer this in our stores as well.
One of the biggest challenges of 2020 was finding the best way to respond to shoppers who were reluctant to be in a busy store or are unable to come in due to health concerns or other pandemic-based challenges. We quickly responded by building a digital ‘shopping list,’ where customers could submit their orders, we’d shop them and deliver to their cars - curbside, saving a trip into the store.
This eventually grew into the more sophisticated online shopping app we utilize today. Reynolds Online Shopping is powered by Rosie, an online app serving independent grocers across the nation. Rosie responded quickly and efficiently as more and more retailers transitioned to shopping online. This included Reynolds Market. We added online shopping to three of our store locations in 2020. Baker is the only location yet to transition, although we use the digital ‘shopping list’ there. Rosie continues to be a driven company made up of a small, tight-knit team. Future updates expected early 2021 include a simple, one click check-out process, shopper-centered app updates, and the ability to have more customized control over order details. To learn more, visit – rosieapp.com or download the app.
Based on its August 2019 survey data, grocery consulting firm Brick Meets Click (BMC) estimated 13.1 million U.S. households were active online grocery customers, meaning they had purchased groceries online over the preceding 30 days. A similar BMC survey in March 2020 estimated 39.5 million households were active online grocery customers. By May 2020, that number rose to 43.0 million.
Online shopping is nothing new, but growth has exploded this year, especially in the grocery industry. Reynolds Market is proud to offer this as a shopping solution, especially in our rural communities where being at the forefront of business advances isn’t always a logistical option. We’ll continue to think to the future and respond with original ideas, all the while remembering our roots as a community gathering spot that just so happens to sell food.