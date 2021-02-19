Boys and Girls Club had to think outside the box during pandemic to continue its mission

The beginning of the pandemic hit the Boys and Girls Club particularly hard and sudden.
“There was a press conference Sunday night, and Monday morning, no school,” Boys and Girls Club director Elaine Stedman told the Sidney Herald. “We had to really pivot what we did. I’m kind of sick of that word, but that is what everyone had to do.”
Boys and Girls Club partnered right away with schools to start serving breakfast and lunches to area children.
“Between the school and us, we served 22,000 free meals to kids,” Stedman said. “That was a way for us to still be relevant in the community when we couldn’t have kids.”
The club also began to offer some virtual programming, as well as distributing food for school children. Then, during the summer, they helped serve as a test model for schools reopening in the fall.
“We’ve really changed the way we program,” Stedman said. “The club now operates in what we call cohorts or little groups by age level. We have the same staff person with them all the time, and they stay together all the time. That way if we do have to contact trace, we know who they were near.”
All the students have their own pen boxes — no sharing — and students were required to wear masks. The club also beefed up cleaning routines.
“We have someone who does nothing but stays in the hall and sanitizes the bathroom every time kids use one,” Stedman said.
These protocols appear to be helping to curtail the spread.
“We have had some cases in the club, both staff and kids, but they have been very contained,” she said.
Divisiveness on these issues has been a troubling aspect to the pandemic, which Stedman and her staff have had to deal with at times.
“It really shouldn’t be political,” she said. “And I don’t like to wear a mask either — I’m asthmatic — but if I can keep myself or one other person from getting it again, I’m going to wear the darn mask.”
Stedman’s program relies heavily on auxiliary fundraising events for its mission to provide educational fun for children after school. The pandemic was a significant barrier to that. So many of the non-profit’s fundraising activities center around party-style events, which were restricted, and not feasible with social distancing as the new watchword.
They had to think outside the box on how to approach it. That led to a unique idea that would not only help support its programming, but send a COVID-compliant message of cheer. The Club offered to decorate the yards of loved ones, and then clean it up 24 hours later, to help celebrate special occasions like birthdays or just because.
Stedman also figured out ways to alter existing fundraisers to make them more COVID-compliant. For the Parade of Trees, for example, which annually brings in about $5,000 for programming, Stedman transformed it into a contactless experience by moving the decorated trees downtown, where they were showcased in the Yellowstone Marketplace.
The bidding process went entirely virtual, something offered as an auxiliary method in the past.
“We already had the tools in place to do that,” Stedman said. “We’ve found our virtual events attract a whole new audience than the live events do, which is interesting to us. So even going forward, we will probably still continue to have a virtual event. It just attracts different people.”