Citizen of the Year Craig Price

Craig Price Profile
“Richland county is a great community that comes together and works together,” acknowledged Craig Price, “It really is an honor to be thought of.” For those in the community who know Craig understand how generous and full of life he is, and that he loves to spend his time volunteering. If you find yourself in a conversation with Craig, you will be chuckling before saying goodbye with his quick wit and sense of humor.
A Sidney native, he recalls how fond he is of the community even during his youth. Craig has always been an avid sportsman, in his youth he enjoyed spending his time with his father hunting and fishing. He is grateful for the Sportsman Club in Sidney as they made a lot possible for the sportsman in and around our community. As Craig grew a little older, he discovered more of his talents, joining the music and sports programs in high school. Craig still enjoys singing and while in Arizona, he sings in a well-organized church choir at a Methodist church.
Being a past educator he has a special part in helping the lions club with their programs that include high school students. Price has been a member of the Lion’s club for the last 46 years. He enjoys helping with the Leo’s club, a sponsored part of the Lion’s club for high school students. Craig is very passionate about participating and being a member of plus optics, a program that the Lion’s club does every year to screen school aged children for eyesight problems. His kindness also carries him in other volunteer opportunities. He helps with Meals on Wheels as well as participating in Highway Cleanups with the Leo Club.
He has a special place in his heart for the youth of our community, as he was a teacher for 18 years and at one point a guidance counselor. It was when his father fell ill, and Craig gave up his teaching career to help his father, putting other’s needs before his own. Rather than go back to teaching, he became involved with the Sidney Tax Service and landed himself a partner position for the next 34 years before retiring in 2013.
Craig has always had a charitable and courteous nature, making friends throughout his life. For those in our community who know Craig, know his humorous personality and that he is the type of person to give you the shirt off his back.