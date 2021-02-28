Citizen of the Year runnerup Elaine Stedman

Compassionate, dedicated, helpful, and generous are all words that describe Elaine Stedman. Elaine has lived in Sidney for the last 40 years and she has always been a big part of our community.
“I am in shock, and know other people who are more deserving of this award than I am,” said Elaine.
Mrs. Stedman is and always will be a steward of our community. Elaine has always been one to offer a helping hand when someone was in need, which explains why she is remembered as an excellent educator. Elaine taught business at Sidney Public Schools before she retired. Elaine will always be known for a teacher who was warm, enthusiastic, and caring. She was an educator who not only helped her students but also helped other educators at the school when needed.
Of course after Elaine retired she was not going to slow down. She now dedicates her time endlessly to the Boys and Girls Club as the CEO and has been doing so for the last five years. You can find her setting up different events for the Boys and Girls Club, or making sure that our communities needs are met with food, supplies, and different programs. This one of a kind woman helps set up several programs that help the youth of our community. She helps provide warm clothing for the kids during the winter months by helping with the Boys and Girls Club Winter Clothing Drive, as well as getting grants for the club. Elaine is very thoughtful and set up a Boys and Girls Club Christmas Event where students could come shop for their families at a nominal cost. She serves on several state and national boards and is an extremely active member of Sidney Kiwanis Club. Elaine does a lot with the youth of our community but loves spending time with her four grandchildren.
Elaine has two grandchildren who live in Arizona, and two grandchildren who live in Montana. She finds herself spending as much time with her family as possible! Elaine and her husband enjoy traveling and trying new adventures in their freetime.
Elaine is always giving her time to our children, our families, and our community. Her energy and time is spent bettering the community by helping out with our youth through several programs. Not only is Elaine a terrific volunteer, educator, grandmother, but we could all find a friend in Elaine. She truly see’s the good in people and that is hard to find anymore.