Citizen of the Year Runnerup Kali Godfrey

Kali Godfrey is the type of person who makes you smile with her generosity and bubbly personality. Kali is from Sidney and graduated from Sidney High School in 2014. She then attended MSU-Billings where she obtained her degrees. After graduating college Kali started working at the Richland County Health Department focusing on managing the AmeriCorps Program. In October she began working as the Executive Director of the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture.
Kali participates in different volunteer opportunities throughout our community but has focused on Kiwanis Club for the last two years. She currently holds a position as an advisor for Key Club, a high school version of Kiwanis Club. She also will help at our schools sporting events by ticket taking at the sporting events. Kali reported, “I enjoy ticket taking, (especially this year since it was my only way of seeing the Eagles play with the limited attendance.)”
On Wednesday night you can find her at Pella Lutheran Church with some fifth graders as she is a Bible School Teacher. She really looks forward to her evenings with the Bible School students, “My kids have lots of personality. They are hilarious! They also can drive me crazy – it is a delicate balance” said Kali.
She continues to be a major part of our community as she serves on the City Council Representing Board since January 2020. Her two-year term will end at the end of this year. Although her term may end at the end of the year, she plans on running again at the end of her term. She really appreciates her other council members, and says they are a joy to work alongside.
For those in the community who know Kali, know that she is very passionate about the things that bring her joy. She has two young daughters, Letty (5), and Trenton (7 months), who keep her on her toes. In her time at home, you can find Kali usually scrolling for keto recipes while eating some brownies and listening to her five-year-old sing her heart out on her new karaoke machine. Occasionally you will find Kali watching her boyfriend, Jace, race his dirt bike at tracks around the area.
Kali is a family-oriented person who gives her all not only for her family and friends but her community. She grew up in our community and has continued to extend her gracious hands through all that she accomplishes. From being a quality friend, an amble volunteer, great mother, and a dedicated worker she continues to inspire us.