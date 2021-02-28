Craig's Meats expands business, hopes for more output

In the words of April McPherson, it was time, and her and her husband, Craig, had wanted to do this for a long time.
The two are the owners of Craig’s Meats in Savage, and within recent months, the meat processing plant underwent construction for some additions to their facilities.
Since 1997, Craig’s Meats has been open for business in Savage, but there was a desire from both April and Craig McPherson to expand the shop and get more space in it.
April McPherson said that the business has been expanding, saying that they added some parts to their shop from when they first got it, but the reason for the latest expansions is that they are running out of space.
McPherson said, for example, that the business has more employees now.
Some of the additions include a front area to the existing building, which can be a retail area and allow the current space to be for more processing, April McPherson said.
They also added one to the back of the building, where the kill floor is, to allow everything to flow better. There is also a new freezer, which will be the storage freezer for the shop. A big, new cooler is also installed, which will help them have more space to hang more meat.
“We’re hoping we can get more product butchered, more product in the coolers, we’ll be able to get more product out the door faster,” April McPherson said.
The process from making the final decision to start the expansion to actually getting it started was “fast and furious” April McPherson said.
“We’ve always kind of wanted to, we talked about it for many years, as far as putting in a new cooler and everything, it’s just really expensive, wasn’t in the budget. We had to decide if it was worth it, should we stick with what we’re doing and doing a good job, or should we get bigger, try to do more?” she said.
She added that they were notified of meat processing grants that were being given by the state, and she said they thought that if they were going to try and do anything, that was the time to do it.
They applied and got a grant, and while April McPherson said it would not be able to pay for all of the expansions, it was definitely a nice boost.
The expansion started in September because there was a deadline on the grant, so the McPhersons had to get things going right away.
While the expansion will help give them more space and create a better workflow, April McPherson said that the hope is to do even more.
“Right now, we’re doing more than we ever have, more than we even thought we could get through here, so even if we can jump it up, four or five beef a week over the course of a month or course of a year, that’s a lot more,” she said.
In the midst of the pandemic, Craig’s Meats was able to expand their business, and despite everything happening, April McPherson said their business wasn’t hurt by it; business actually went up a lot.
Meat was hard to come by at times, and she thinks that people wanted to keep buying meat because they weren’t sure how long everything would last.
“I was worried it would slow down, but it really hasn’t, it’s busier than ever,” she added.
She also said that they feel very fortunate and lucky to be able to do the things they have during the pandemic.
“The grant being available, I think definitely helps us as a business, but it also helps the community. There’s a need in this area for places like us, there’s so few of us anymore, I think there’s a big need. And I think that is what not only helps us as a business, but I think in the community too,” she said.