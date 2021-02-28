Economic progress made in 2020 despite pandemic

2020 was definitely a year that will forever be known in history as THAT year! From the COVID pandemic, Sidney’s MDU closing announcement, public meetings with the PSC, to the development of Eastern Montana Meats, Richland Economic Development Corp has been on the front lines working to improve the Richland County economy.
Some of the ways we accomplished this were to facilitate open discussions. Early in 2020, we had a joint meeting of Montana and North Dakota legislators. Later on we participated in the NEX/GEN evaluation of the economic development tools & best practices for Montana, and then later in the year, we participated in explorative conversations with a potential hydrogen company that could utilize the coal reserves in the county.
We strongly believe in investing in our employees’ professional development, so both Katie and Leslie were encouraged to develop their leadership skills with Leadership Montana.
As the county was in lockdown, our services were still available and our staff worked remotely. We passed along vital information about the relief programs available to businesses such as: the Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loan, and others. We collaborated with our lending institutions to roll those programs out to the businesses, and we also worked with Revolving Loan recipients to modify their loans, if necessary.
To pay tribute to some of the unsung heroes in our community, REDC partnered with Sidney Sugars, Segfreid Agency, ONEOK, LYREC, Big Sky Siding & Windows, Stockman Bank and the Sidney Chamber to package sandwiches, soda, candy bars, etc, to give to the truckers carrying products in and out of our community. We gave away approximately 150 of these lunches.
Then later on, to carry the tribute even further, we also honored an additional 200 folks: the firefighters and EMT’s from every community in the county (Fairview, Lambert, Savage and Sidney), the dispatchers, all Richland County Sheriff officers, Sidney Police officers, and additionally, the ER doctors and nurses of Sidney Health Center. These were tokens of our appreciation for all the work done to protect our community and its residents.
We identified funding opportunities that were available for senior citizens, so we contacted the centers in Fairview, Lambert, Savage and Sidney to make them aware of this. We additionally informed the assisted living facilities about new technology funding to allow the residents to facetime with their loved ones, while in lockdown.
When Governor Bullock rolled out the funding opportunity for meat processors, we immediately informed Craig’s Meat Processing, M3 Meats, as well as Eastern Montana Meats about this. We were later informed that each of them were successful in being awarded grant money to update and improve their equipment and facilities.
Our office staff has participated in various zoom conferences to remain updated on the latest information from the local, state and national programming that may affect our businesses. Internally, REDC held a visioning session and updated our strategic plan to include new committees such as: Marketing, Collateral Audit, and Recruitment committees. These engaged committees are bringing fresh ideas to consider as we continue conducting our services.
As the books closed on 2020, and the new chapters of 2021 are opening, we’d like to thank our committed sponsors and membership for investing in our vision. Without their support, we could not be at the ready to answer the knock of opportunity.
If you would like to know more about Richland Economic Development Corp, the services that we provide, or you’d like to become a contributing partner, please contact us at 406-482-4679.