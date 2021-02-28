Hops find their way even in eastern Montana

A good portion of Montana hop producers are in Western Montana, but that doesn’t mean the speciality crop won’t grow well here. In fact, Sarah Rachor and her family are among those who have been growing hops near Sidney for years now.
Hops are used by breweries to create the variety of distinct tastes that craft beers for which craft beers are known and loved. The large growth in craft beers that has swept the nation has created an intense need for hops production, and driven new opportunities for growers at the same time.
There are two general ways to use hops in brewing. Dry hopping is simply using the dry hops toward the end of the brewing process. Wet hopping refers to using them while they are full of moisture and freshly picked.
One reason to dry hops is to ensure their availability year-round. Hops in general are harvested late summer or early fall in northern regions. Drying ensures they are available for use in other seasons as well.
Hops are a perennial crop, but come with their own unique advantages and disadvantages — just as any crop does. Hops are a flowering plant that crawls up tresses and can grow to an average of 16 to 18 feet high.
Sarah and her family have grown these sun-loving plants by allowing them to crawl up large metal pipes. For the hops to grow continuously, Sarah must first train these vines to rise along the pipeline.
They can be a more labor-intensive crop, but well worth it in the end. Currently, Sarah Rachor grows an acre of hops on irrigated land. They put in several hours of manual labor to train the hops for growth, watering, and hand picking the cones. Sarah and her family spray the crop with fungicide, as they are prone to growing a fungus.
Even with the more intense labor and the likelihood of fungus, hops are a neat crop. There is no better feeling than watching your own plants grow and produce to feed America or to make delicious beer.
After harvest, the hops Sarah grows get sold to breweries in western Montana. They have grown several different types of hops for these breweries to be able to create a beer that is magnificent. Sarah currently grows Chinook, Centennial, Cashmere, and Yakima Gold hops.
Although 2020 was not an easy year for breweries, hops generally sell well. But with the decline in brewery participation, there was not as great of a need for hops. Sarah was in close ties with a brewery in Western Montana who did purchase the family’s hops, although other farmers in Montana may have not been able to.
Just like with many other crops they have a Hop Growing Association in Montana. Sarah is a part of the association and was gearing up to virtually meet with other hop growers in the state due to the pandemic.
There is no guarantee of how profitable a crop will be, or how much that crop will yield. Some may have a year that breaks the farms record for production, other years farmers will watch over the land with disappointment as nature takes a toll on their crop. Farmers are hardworking people, and they light up when they talk about their livelihoods.