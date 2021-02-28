Interstate Engineering celebrates 45 years of business

Interstate Engineering, which has offices in Sidney and Williston, will be celebrating its 45th anniversary in March.
Interstate currently has 17 locations across five states, so the company has grown quite a bit since its inception.
Lonni Fleck, the president of Interstate Engineering, and Jordan Mayer, the office manager of the Sidney location, talked about the company’s history and how the company has grown over the years.
An “F” will denote Fleck’s answers, and an “M” will denote Mayer’s answers.
Q: Can you explain how Interstate Engineering was founded?
F: Interstate started 45 years ago by five people, who had a passion to provide superior client service, while taking care of their employees, and that office or that company, if you will, started in Jamestown. And so over time, to grow from that, Interstate has, almost always, opened offices as a direct result of client need paired with having the talent, the professional talent, available close by for those clients.
Q: How have you seen the business itself, or even the field of engineering, change over the years?
M: I’d say the short answer is that we’re always looking to better ourselves as professionals and the products for our clients and the services we can provide as technology always continues to advance. So we want to make sure we’re advancing alongside of it.
F: One thing that’s stayed the same is client focus, at least at our firm. In order for us to continue to be successful, that is the resounding repeat, if you will. Taking care of clients, making sure that they know they are the No. 1, if they have an emergency we drop everything, generally speaking, to help them out. And that’s what’s really neat about Interstate is we live in the communities that we serve, so there’s extra pride with that.
Q: What are the key factors that keep customers coming back and keep the business going?
F: I would go back to, sorry to sound like a broken record, but really that client focus. No one project is ever the same. Every problem comes with a unique solution, and what that means on the ground is that our team is very intentional about doing a lot of listening. Listening to the client’s problem and offering alternative solutions and alternatives because oftentimes price tags can get quite overwhelming.
M: I think part of it is our staff, they do have a strong work ethic, so we do want to do what’s right. We’ll work hard to do what’s right, we’ll continue to do what’s right. We’re honest with our clients, and keeping their focus in line I think helps provide that path to not only good service initially but sustained over time.
Q: How have you built relationships within the communities that you serve?
F: The one that rises to the top for me would be our involvement with Williston State College. Several years ago, I want to say eight now, we were presented with the opportunity to teach at the college, an intro to engineering course, and year-over-year, I think we did that for six years, teaching up there. And it was a fun commitment to be part of.
M: In Sidney, we may not be doing one particular big item like that. I think the value that we’ve had, at least at our offices in Sidney and what we try to instill in our staff, is to plug into the community in a lot of different ways. A lot of us are on boards, serve on committees.
Q: The pandemic has changed everything with daily lives, but did it affect Interstate at all?
F: The word luck comes to mind, and we are a success story with the pandemic, a good news story. In March, when everything blew up with COVID, just by a stroke of luck, we were just beginning to roll out (Microsoft) Office 365 with teams, the whole virtual platform, so almost without any hiccup whatsoever, we were able to outfit all of our staff, either through company computers or personal computers at home, so that all staff could be in a space where they were comfortable and using that virtual platform to do it. The success story is that it killed two birds with one stone, minimum: It addressed the pandemic concerns, but the second thing it did was it really unified our company, more than we already were.
Q: What kind of feelings do you get thinking about hitting an anniversary like 45 years?
F: Excited. We just came off a company-wide managers meeting where we had all corporate staff and leadership, on (Microsoft) teams, and talked about this past year and all of the wonderful things we’re doing , you know implementing technology in certain spaces, creating groups within our company. But when I think about the next chapter, beyond the 45 years, I’m super-excited about it. There’s a lot of positive energy. We’ve got a healthy demographic if you will, we’re bringing on new staff, some of them fresh out of school. We are in a hiring mode company-wide, which is a wonderful position to be in.
M: 45 years means a lot of generations that we have, like Lonni said with the demographics, you’ve got people who have been here for 30 years that would probably say they’re very proud to see where we’ve come and where we’re headed. You've got a lot of the younger generations who have a lot of fire in their belly and are excited to see where we can go. It’s awesome that we’ve been able to plant roots where we are, and we’re definitely looking forward to where we can go because we’re not packing up and moving any time soon. We’re happy to be where we’re at and serve the people that we do.