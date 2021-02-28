Keeping government open during pandemic

In any other year, keeping the government wheels turning would not likely qualify as a signature achievement, but in 2020, a year where lockdowns and cancellations were a hallmark, it’s one of the first things mentioned by Richland County’s commissioners.
It was a process, Commissioner Shane Gorder said. That process included the installation of plexiglass for county offices, and signs encouraging people to remember to social distance, and wear a mask whenever that is not possible.
The county also accommodated for a time remote work for those employees where that made sense, and they authorized overtime for the Richland County Health Department, which has been not only tracking COVID-19 case numbers, but doing all the contact tracing for those cases as well. All the commissioners saluted the work of the Health Department in particular in 2020.
Among legislative triumphs was a bill eliminating the need for substations to do a full-on review with letters from the fire department, health department, ambulance, schools, sheriff’s and even the Post Office.
“It’s ridiculous, because they don’t have water and sewer and they don’t need the Post Office,” Richland County Commissioner Duane Mitchell pointed out. “Utilities shouldn’t have to do this for crying out loud.”
Commissioner Loren Young went to Helena for the bill signing.
Among the most intently watched decisions of 2020 for the County was cancellation of the Richland County Fair, which was approved on a 2 to 1 vote.
The fair has been cancelled five or six times in the past, according to research by Richland County Attorney Tom Halvorson, a couple of times due to lack of funds during the Great Depression and once during World War II.
“I’m not sure, but it’s a possibility that the 1918 fair was cancelled because of the Spanish flu, but I can’t say for sure,” he said. “It wasn’t a county commission decision at the time. The fair was under control of a private corporation for the first five, six or even longer before it was turned over to the county.”
Economic feasibility was another hallmark of the uncertain year, which, compared to previous years was slower for capex projects than usual, with income from the oil severance tax down about 75 percent.
The county doesn’t tackle these projects until the money is actually on hand.
“We don’t commit to any capital expenditures until we have the money to pay for it,” Mitchell said.
Even so, significant projects were still able to begin, including construction of a new fairgrounds, which commissioners hope will be ready in time for the 2021 centennial fair.
Construction is also halfway complete for the Circle Subdivision, and will be completed in 2021, and the county also partnered with Fairview to construct an ambulance barn and for some improvements on Western Street in front of the school.
“We all had a lot of virtual meetings and learned how to use Zoom and appreciate it,” quipped Richland County Commission Chair Duane Mitchell.
“That sums it up,” Commissioner Loren Young agreed, as did Gorder, who served as the president of the Montana Association of Counties for 2020.
“It was a bad year for Shane, because he was president of MACO but didn’t get to attend the meetings because he learned how to do Zoom, too,” Young said.
“Some of the national stuff was cancelled, too,” Gorder added.
It’s something that still goes in the history books, however, especially considering that Richland County has not had a MACO president since the mid-1980s when the position was held by Robert Mullen.
Gorder will continue serving on the board of directors as a past president until he is no longer a commissioner, so, at some point, presumably, he’ll get to attend some of the meetings he missed in 2020 — opportunities for Richland County’s voice to be heard in the halls of the western side of the state.
“Our county has been blessed to have a lot of us who served in such roles,” Gorder said. “It goes to speak a lot to the leadership in Richland County and Eastern Montana.”