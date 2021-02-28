Meadowlark among businesses adopting new models to survive pandemic

To small businesses, the pandemic was more like a whamdemic — a sudden and violent body blow to the core of their model.
Suddenly, overnight, Main Street businesses across the nation found themselves rethinking their business model, and trying things they’d never considered trying before
Among these locally was Meadowlark Brewing, which early in the pandemic pivoted from manufacturing beer to instead making hand sanitizer.
“Breweries are very capital intensive operations, and we have to pay ahead,” Meadowlark founder Travis Peterson said. “We might not get paid for the grain we bought for two to three months.”
There’s the brewing, which can take a month, and then the distributing as well, which can take weeks.
“It just takes time,” Peterson said. “So we wait for that boom, that windfall in the spring.”
But this spring, that boom didn’t materialize. Instead, the COVID-19 pandemic swept in, along with lockdowns and occupancy restrictions, as well as general reluctance by many consumers to gather in small spaces, particularly if they have underlying conditions or a family member with underlying conditions.
Meadowlark’s products began piling up, along with doubts and worries about what the future would hold.
Adding to the difficulty, Meadowlark had been working on opening a new outlet in Billings near the zoo.
“We were losing our regular revenue and trying to pay for an expansion at the same time,” Peterson recalled. “So there were a lot of terrible sleepless nights and worries.”
In the midst of that, Peterson recalls getting a bulletin that advised him the FDA was loosening some of its regulations on who would be authorized to make hand sanitizer.
“There are really like only four ingredients,” Peterson said. “I would have never guessed that.”
Using a little bit of money from SBA programs to help businesses during the pandemic, Meadowlark was able to rapidly pivot into manufacturing hand sanitizer very early on, to help keep going.
“When we started, bottles were gone, everything was wiped out,” Peterson recalled. “By the time we got it all figured out where we could source things, it was almost too late. But that was one thing we did try to be more nimble.”
Businesses ranging from Reynolds to Johnson’s hardware bought some of Meadowlark’s hand sanitizer when it was in short supply in April, Peterson said.
“They were doing it to help me out really, I recognize that,” he said.
But the spirit of that has been a hallmark of the pandemic, with businesses and community members all doing what they could to support each other.
In addition to manufacturing hand sanitizer, Meadowlark adopted contactless delivery and take out models as well - something that had never been conceived for the business before 2020.
“A lot of the larger businesses, like the hospital and ONEOK have ordered food to go,” Peterson said. “And we have delivered food, which was never on my radar prior to the pandemic. But I feel like people recognize as a whole that small businesses really are the backbone. They make the community thrive. We wouldn’t have all the ancillary sports programs, Boys and Girls club and all these other foundations and groups if not for small businesses and, of course, we need the people here to support us so we can continue paying it forward.”