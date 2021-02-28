Niehenke welding celebrates 100 years in 2021

Ross Rosaaen is the current owner at Niehenke welding, a local fabrication shop celebrating 100 years, more than 50 of them with the Rosaaen family. Originally a blacksmith shop, the business has adapted into a welding and fabrication shop. Niehenke welding has gone through several expansions of their building to support the increased needs of the community.
“We are here to provide a service to our community and local ranchers, they are our main focus,” owner Ross Rosaaen told the Sidney Herald. “I am here 24/7 for the community if it is needed.”
One of the original owners, Joseph John Niehenke, started the blacksmithing shop here in Sidney. He was born in Washington state and traveled to Sidney, Montana in 1915. Mr. Niehenke fought in World War 1, and after he returned he married his wife, Julia, in 1919, and shortly thereafter purchased the shop, in 1921.
The shop was open just 10 years after Sidney became an incorporated town. It was originally located near the current Yellowstone bank and then moved to South Central Avenue. Mr. Niehenke bought the Tractor and Equipment Company in 1930 and focused on serving Eastern Montana and Western North Dakota. Shortly after he opened the Tractor and Equipment shop, he opened another shop in Glasgow and later yet another in Miles City. Nieheneke welding still has some of the original blacksmithing tools; a shaping cone, tongs, an anvil, and an old forge can all be found upstairs in the shop.
In 1936, J.B Dawe JR purchased the business and moved it to the still current location of 312 North Central Ave. When Stan Rosaaen returned home from Vietnam, he began working at the shop with Dawe.The company was then purchased by Stan Rosaaen in 1971 and shifted into a heavier focus on welding and repairs. Stan partnered with Rocky Obergfell, and they continued to work several hours a day to make ends meet. Even then it was difficult, business was not always as prevalent as it is now. As Stan remembers back to when he started the fabrication shop, he replied, “It is a way different world now. Ross does a lot of different stuff now. In the day, we just did fabrication.” In the beginning when Stan was starting out he would occasionally use the tractor to plow as well as thaw out water lines for the community. Stan has a large portable welder with a fuze system that he would hook up to the curb stop and unfreeze the lines. Now the business works on welding, sugar beet equipment, farming equipment, rebuilding feed boxes, fabrication needs, and more.
In 2011, Stan sold the business to his son, Ross Rosaaen. Ross has grown with this business, reminiscing about the time spent at the shop with his father, Stan.
“Dad built a basketball hoop over in the corner and I would come play basketball while dad worked,” Ross said. “In the 80s I would come play hide and seek at the shop. Rocky and dad built a cardboard fort, and I would play for hours.” Stan would wake in the morning and go straight to the shop where he would work all day, return home for dinner, and be back at the shop until late at night.
Originally, Ross did not plan on working at the family-owned business. He attended John Deere Tech, and worked at John Deere for a short period of time. Stan did everything in his power to keep Ross from returning to Niehenke Welding for a career. He wanted to see his son try new things and advance in new endeavours. After trying a few options out, Stan could not keep Ross away. In 2003, Ross decided it was time to go back to the place he has always known, Niehenke Welding.
“I am proud to carry on the business namesake and I have created a lot of friendships from my life working here,” Ross said. “And I like to think we treat the customers like a family.”
Ross worked at the shop while in high school, and in the summer of 1990 he spent his time helping his dad, after Rocky left the partnership. Work never ceased as the world became faster paced. In 2005, when the oil boom came to Sidney, Ross and Stan agreed they would only do a small amount of in-house work with the oil field. They wanted to continue to focus on our farmers and the community. The community has always been the father and son’s No. 1 priority. Niehenke welding would not be what it is today without the help of our community.
“Niehenke Welding isn't what it is today by one person, credit also goes to the community, especially the farmers they are the backbone of our country, we are here for them just as much as they are here for us,” Ross said.
The business is still flourishing during this time, despite Covid-19, which affected several businesses around the community.
“Covid-19 really has not affected our business at all,” owner Ross Rosaaen said. He is planning an expansion to his machine shop in the near future.
A century did not slow this mom and pop business down. It continues to serve the community’s fabrication needs, and remains an integral part of our community.