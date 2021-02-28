Pandemic helps highlight new opportunity

Eastern Montana has a lot to offer in terms of quality cattle, and Eastern Montana Meats strives to work with hardworking ranch families to bring that quality more directly from ranch to table.
Steve Lunderby started at a feedlot in 1997, which he later purchased and still runs today. During his time here, he has had great success in growing his different businesses including the feedlot, trucking company, and now EMM. That was until fall came, and the Holcomb fire in Kansas knocked the fat cattle market to a drastic low. Soon after that, Covid-19 hit, taking another shot at the cattle market when it was down.
In the beginning of Covid-19 there was a lack of supply in beef products to purchase from grocery stores. Demand had already been growing for locally sourced beef, but with supply chains disrupted during the pandemic, this demand has really taken off. Eastern Montana, meanwhile, is one of the best beef-producing regions in the United States. That is when the son and father duo, Dillon and Steve Lunderby, saw a business opportunity to help grow value-added agriculture opportunities for the cattle industry in our area. They began building Eastern Montana Meats in early May with a little help from outside sources.
They began the operation with 20 to 25 head per day, and eventually hope to reach 100 head. They became a USDA-inspected facility in late January. That will allow them to market wholesale to restaurants and grocery stores, as well as retail both locally and nationally, as they develop a brand and distribution network.
Under current laws, Eastern Montana Meats must follow The Federal Meat Inspection Act. Under that, a federal inspector must be present during livestock slaughter and for at least part of each shift during which there is further processing of products. This is to ensure humane methods are used, and that the products are safe for human consumption. All the meat products must also be inspected for wholesome, safe, and properly labeled packaging.
Senators from Montana and North Dakota have meanwhile introduced legislation that seeks to ease the federal meat inspection laws, allowing states with a federally approved state meat inspection program to sell to each other. That has the potential to create more opportunities for a wide variety of meat processors in the region and could prove a huge boon to the sector.
Eastern Montana Meats is continuing to grab attention within the region as they continually move forward with their business. The team was full of motivation and excitement when they discussed the process of opening the slaughterhouse.
“There are many different facets to this business, and it will be a learning experience,” Lunderby said.
But, with EMM being a family affair, and with the positive attitude and outlook this family has, he feels certain they can conquer anything they put their mind to.