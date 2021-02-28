Sidney fall sports do well, despite setbacks

Sidney High School was one of the schools across the state and country that was affected by the pandemic through its fall sports season, whether it be the school had to cancel or postpone games due to COVID-19 cases in the school or situations at other schools.
But through it all, all fall teams were able to see their seasons play out and get to the postseason or compete at state.
The volleyball team had some games cancelled, but the team kept their heads high and kept working hard for the next game. The football team had to play three games in eight days, but the Eagles won all three and made it to the playoffs.
The golf teams avoided any cancellations in its season and competed well at state, and the cross country teams got past a couple of weekends without competing at events and did well at state too.
One of the common themes coaches from each sport mentioned throughout the season was that they told players to compete like it was their last game.
With the climate surrounding the pandemic, plans changed seemingly in the blink of an eye, so the coaches told everyone to play like it was the last time they would play because no one really knew what to expect sometimes.
Everyone also became more appreciative of what they had with the opportunity to play.
One of the key figures behind making decisions regarding safety and plans to play for Sidney Public Schools is Chris Lee, the activities director.
He gave his thoughts on what the challenges were at times and how he felt that the teams were able to see their seasons through to the end.
Q: Sidney had some cases in the school and some games were canceled/postponed, but every team still got to play out the end of their season. How did you and the school handle all the challenges and get everything back on track?
A: I'm very glad all our fall teams finished up their seasons. We ran into many different situations, most were out of our control, that caused stoppages and different students being out. The coaches and the kids rolled with the punches each time and we fought through. We tried to keep the approach that if we have enough on the team that are healthy that we are going to play. I think everyone involved has a new appreciation for the games and events and everyday routine we have been so accustomed to. A lot of credit goes to the coaches, teachers, administrators and support staff who know how important it is to keep our kids active and involved in activities after school.
Q: Overall, what are your thoughts on the fact that fall sports all got to finish their championships, and what that means for the other sports this school year?
A: I feel like every day this fall has been a new test for our teachers, for our coaches, for our students, really for everyone. Each day we experience a new setback or challenge to tackle that we learn from. Each day we hear how bad it could be and we appreciate what we have. I am grateful we are still offering opportunities to our students and our students are happy they can play and be involved. Winter and Spring participants and fans have hope that it can be done just like the Fall. I wish I had the magic pill to fix all of this and get back to normal. Until that happens we plan for everything and we wait and see.