Sometimes the less traveled road isn’t the easy one

As Covid-19 was moving into Sidney, a new pastor and his family were also settling in. Pastor Dustin Morgan, at the Assembly of God Church, moved here in February 2020. It would be his first time filling a lead pastor position and Covid-19 made his journey complicated.
Pastor Morgan resigned from his position at a church in Springfield, Missouri shortly before moving to Sidney. After he resigned, he had no idea of what he was going to do or where he was going to do it. At the time he was looking into coaching high school football. That is when he found Sidney, a quaint town, near his in-laws. There was a lead pastor opportunity and it would be perfect for the slower change of pace he was hoping for. In Missouri, he was used to having 14,000 people in church on Sunday and moving to a congregation with around 200 people was quite a change. The change was going to be even more drastic when Covid-19 came to Sidney.
As a lead Pastor, it was his duty to protect his congregation even though he had only been the Pastor for around a month. When the schools were called to finish virtually, Pastor Morgan made the decision to no longer have Sunday School or Youth Group. This was soon followed by a mandated closing of the church in May. Pastor Morgan still felt the need to spread the word of God, so they moved his messages virtually. The neat thing about going virtual was 3,000 or more people were viewing his messages online! He even received messages from foreign places, thanking him for spreading the gospel. The Assembly of God church, along with their Pastor, was fast to address the Covid-19 situation when numbers started rising. After they were able to open the doors to the church again in June, they split the church into two different times. This allowed for better social distancing, and less likelihood of spreading illness around the church. The church is also cleaning the building about four times a day and focusing on high traffic areas. There are several locations for hand sanitizer, and there’s an elderly outreach program in place. They stay in contact with people who are homebound protecting themselves from the virus. If there was a case of Covid in the church, they reached out and told the people that a positive case went into the church and people were aware of a contact tracing situation.
Even with a global pandemic on the rise, an unexpected number of people joined the Assembly of God church. The church roster went from around 185 families to approximately 260 families. Pastor Morgan was not sure how they achieved a higher number of people on the church roster, especially during a global pandemic except for the help of God. As a first time lead pastor, the road was sure to be filled with bumps but he knew he needed to push forward when the road continued to be rocky. He continued to do his due diligence in posting on the church facebook page, reaching out to members of his congregation, and staying in contact with the Richland County Health Department.
With hopes of a slower pace of life, Pastor Morgan moved his family to a small community. Little did he know of the challenges that he was about to face. The unprecedented pandemic that is Covid19 caused the doors of his new church home to be shut without any idea of when they would be opened back up. On top of that was the concern of how to keep people safe when they were allowed back into the church. With the use of modern technology, the church was able to function and operate during this unknown period and, against all odds, he was able to safely expand and grow this small-town church family.