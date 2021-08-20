For those interested in the City of Sidney’s annual budget, there is bad news and good news. The bad news for the city is that taxable property valuations continue to fall drastically. For the 2020-21 fiscal year, property valuations were at $648,608,406. This year’s valuations are $10,000,000 lower at $638,091,359.
According to Sidney City Clerk/Treasurer Jessie Redfield, this is nothing new. “The lower valuations have been happening regularly since the property tax valuation hikes a while ago.”
This does not necessarily mean the city will lose revenue or that property taxes will drop. Redfield said the loss is countered by changing the number of mills the city is allowed to assess. “Last year we were allowed to assess 152.8 mills at $10,815.01 per mill for a total of $1,652,535, whereas this year we are allotted 158.76 mills at $10.632.91 per mill for at total of $1,688,082 in property tax revenue.
Redfield also said most property owners will not see much of a change, if any, in their property tax bills.
The taxable valuation is what is based off the properties within the city’s jurisdiction. The number of mills is decided by an equation made by the state that ensures that a taxing jurisdiction does not see/feel the volatility of the property values. In other words, it is a safe guard to ensure that property tax revenue is basically flatlined, making so property tax jurisdictions cannot do crazy increases on the mill levy property taxes. If taxable valuations would have gone up instead of down, the number of mills would have gone down instead of up.
This can best be described in the city’s own history. In Fiscal Year 2014-15 the taxable valuation was $5,671,874 and we were allotted 188.8 mills for ($1,070,872 in revenue) in Fiscal year 2015-16 the taxable valuation jumped to $11,692,406 more than doubling the values, but Sidney’s allotted mills dropped to 94.87 for a total revenue of $1,109,258. The result was an increase of only $38,386, not double.
That wasn’t the only bad news for the city. After crunching all of the numbers, the city’s budget for 2021-22 is also about $2million short.
The good news for property owners is that there will be no increases in property taxes or most fees (with a couple of exceptions) for the coming year. The difference is being made up by dipping into the city’s reserves.
The city’s budget increased from $11,579,194 in 2020-21 to $12,737,030 for the coming fiscal year. Total revenues are projected to be $15,059,194, a difference of $2,322,164 short of projected revenues.
If the proposed budget is adopted, the city will dip into reserves to make up the difference.
The City of Sidney will hold a called meeting on Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss and approve the final budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The budget is available for the public to review online at http://www.cityofsidneymt.com/