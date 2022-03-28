The Montana Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a public listening session on Montana-Dakota Utilities Co.’s 2021 Biennial Electric Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) in Sidney, Montana on April 18, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Richland County Extension meeting room.
Every two years, the PSC requires regulated electric utilities in Montana to comprehensively analyze their operations to facilitate the most reliable and cost-effect energy resources to meet customer demand.
On Sept. 15, 2021 MDU filed its 2021 Biennial Electric IRP with the Montana Public Service Commission pursuant to Montana Code.
Montana-Dakota Utilities’ (MDU) IRP centers on four main areas: load forecasting, demand-side analysis, supply-side analysis and integration and risk analysis. This plan includes a 20-year planning horizon, in this case, including years 2021-2040. MDU projects an average growth rate for summer peak demand of 0.93 percent, and energy requirements are expected to increase at a rate of 0.84 percent.
In general MDU’s IRP indicates that the least-cost electricity for MDU customers will result from retiring Lewis & Clark 1 on March 31, 2021, Heskett I and 2 by March 31, 2022. MDU will then need to rely on energy supply contracts and MISO market purchases through May 31, 2026, and building an 88 MW natural gas-fired simple cycle combustion turbine in 2023. MDU will also issue a request for proposals for supply and demand-side resources prior to the next IRP in 2023.
Anyone needing accommodation for a physical, hearing, or sight impairment in order to attend or participate in the listening session, should contact the Commission at 406-444-6170 at least one week prior to the meeting. The Commission will make every effort to assist in accommodations for individual impairments.
Copies of MDU’s four volume IRP can be found at various public libraries throughout MDU’s service territory, including: Miles City, Scobey, Glendive, Baker, Terry, Sidney, Wolf Point, Forsyth, Plentywood, and Wibaux. Copies of the IRP are also available at Rocky Mountain College, Yellowstone Baptist College, Little Big Horn College, Fort Peck Community College, Dawson Community College, Miles Community College, and Montana State University-Billings. The IRP is also available electronically on the Commission’s website at www.psc.mt.gov, under docket number 2021.09.117.