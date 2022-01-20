Local, state and federal authorities have organized a search for Katelynn Berry on Jan. 20, 202, one month after the Sidney, Montana woman went missing. Family members notified local authorities on Dec. 30 and a number of law enforcement, fire and emergency services agencies have worked on the case with no results to this date.
Authorities waited until the weather allowed for a safer search before calling on the public to assist with a search. That search began at 8 a.m. this morning with an estimate of almost 100 people including first responders and public volunteers.
The search is expected to take between 2-8 hours depending on the search area. Authorities said the initial search will encompass a half-mile radius of Berry’s apartment and extend to a mile or possibly farther depending on time and how the search progresses throughout the day.
A press conference will be held at the end of the search. The Sidney Herald will cover that press conference and provide any updates to this story at that time.
A reward of $25,000 is being offered for information leading to Berry’s safe return and her father believes someone knows her whereabouts.
“I just want her back,” said Hank Berry in an interview with the Sidney Herald. “I think somebody around here knows. She’s in this area and somebody knows where she is or what happened to her. That’s why I put the reward up,” said Berry. There is currently a $25,000 reward for information leading to her safe return.
Berry left her residence without her cell phone, purse and jacket so it is unlikely she intended to be away from the apartment for an extended amount of time. There were no signs of a struggle at the apartment.
“Either someone came and picked her up or someone was at the apartment with her and they left together or she decided to walk to Town Pump,” said Berry. “My gut feeling is that the Town Pump is not part of this equation because she had food, she had cigarettes, she had everything she needed so there was no need for her to go there.”
The father also said it was unusual for her not to have her phone with her. “It’s highly unusual. Whatever happened, it was just going to be a quick thing. She was just going to go out and talk to someone in their car or something but she was going to be right back,” said Berry.
Katelynn is described as a white female, slender build, 5’4”, 100 pounds, with green eyes and natural brown hair. Her hair is currently shoulder length and dark brown. According to her father, she has a birthmark that would not normally be visible and has a scar on her left leg.
Anyone with knowledge of Berry’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement office, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office at 406- 433-2919, or the Sidney Police Department at 406-433-2210 with any information.
The county has also issued lookouts through various services including the newly acquired CodeRED alert system.
Anyone with information can also contact Crimestoppers in Richland County anytime (24/7) by going to their Crimestoppers website at www.richlandcs.com, then going to submit a web tip or by testing the code CSRC plus the message to: 274637 (CRIMES).
Information will also be on Richland County Crimestoppers and Sidney Police Department Facebook pages.