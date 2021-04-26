R-CALF USA Director and Property Rights Chair Shad Sullivan and Field Director Karina Jones hosted Margaret Byfield, co-founder of American Stewards of Liberty, in a virtual meeting on April 9 that is now available for viewing here on R-CALF USA’s You Tube channel at www.youtube.com/r-calfusa. The main topic discussed was the 30x30 executive order and what producers can do at their local level to defend their property rights.
For more information on the 30x30 property rights issue and viewing upcoming events where Margaret Byfield will be speaking, visit www.americanstewards.us. Presentations are continuing in Colorado, South Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, and Texas throughout April and May. Watch for details coming soon as R-CALF USA welcomes Margaret Byfield as a guest speaker at their annual Convention, August 18-20, 2021, in Rapid City, South Dakota
