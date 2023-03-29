Rau School Science Fair Winners 2023

Best of Show- Adriene Leintz(5th grade)-“Balancing Your Senses”

1st Place- Cameron Stuckers (4th grade)- “The Real 5 Second Rule”

2nd Place- Briella Huber (4th grade)- “Gummy Bear Labs”

3rd Place- Landon Franck (5th grade)- “Water Stress and Plant Development”

The winners of the Rau Elementary School Science Fair held on March 15 for grades fourth through sixth.

