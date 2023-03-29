featured Rau School Science Fair students win for projects Staff Reports I The Sidney Herald Mar 29, 2023 Mar 29, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Best of Show- Adriene Leintz(5th grade)-“Balancing Your Senses”1st Place- Cameron Stuckers (4th grade)- “The Real 5 Second Rule”2nd Place- Briella Huber (4th grade)- “Gummy Bear Labs”3rd Place- Landon Franck (5th grade)- “Water Stress and Plant Development” Submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The winners of the Rau Elementary School Science Fair held on March 15 for grades fourth through sixth.Best of Show- Adriene Leintz(5th grade)-“Balancing Your Senses”1st Place- Cameron Stuckers (4th grade)- “The Real 5 Second Rule”2nd Place- Briella Huber (4th grade)- “Gummy Bear Labs”3rd Place- Landon Franck (5th grade)- “Water Stress and Plant Development” Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports School Systems Education Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition Sidney Herald E-Edition 16 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Senate bill would ‘eliminate’ adult-use marijuana dispensaries in Montana Numbers of marijuana sales, DUIs increase in Richland County Students put in work to bring Pepsi All-Star Game back to Lambert Sidney native helps coach Utah Utes to Sweet Sixteen Sidney Sugars factory receives some interest from other companies Filthy 5K race for Savage outdoor basketball court Athlete of the Week: Keira Rains New editor helms The Sidney Herald Lack of child care contributes to recruiting challenges Sidney has three council positions open this election Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection