The Richland County Food Bank, located at 123 E Main St., is open Monday and Thursday by appointment only.

The Richland County Food Bank has released statistics for January-March 2022.

In January, the food bank served 93 adults, 69 children and 25 families. The food bank distributed 4,304 pounds of food during the month and received only 1,021 pounds of food.

In February, the food bank served 54 adults, 38 children and 14 families. The food bank distributed 2,783 pounds of food during the month and received only 1,404 pounds of food.

In March, the food bank served 68 adults, 44 children and 21 families. The food bank distributed 3,230 pounds of food during the month and received only 1,060 pounds of food.

For the first quarter of 2022, the food bank has served 215 adults, 151 children and 60 families. A total of 10,317 pounds of food has been distributed and only 3,485 received.

The food bank is asking for donations of nuclear milk, shampoo, vegetable oil and canned peas. The RCFB is also looking for volunteers.

The food bank is located at 123 W. Main St. and is open by appointment on Monday and Thursday. The phone number is 406-433-8142.



