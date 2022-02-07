Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) are making available 650,000 at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for Montanans. The tests are being provided at no cost to support early COVID-19 detection in an effort to reduce transmission of the virus.
The Richland County Health Department will distribute the at-home test kits on Friday, Feb. 11 from noon until 3 p.m. in the Richland County Event Center parking lot. Participants are limited to one test kit per household while supplies last.
The Health Department is also making changes to services they will provide as well. Starting Feb. 12, 2022, the RCHD will no longer provide return to work/school documentation. Local schools and businesses have been notified through various means.
Those testing positive are asked to use the following guidance and forms to document their recommended isolation or quarantine.
Anyone who has a positive home test should take a photo of the test results and then work with their employer or school to ensure proper notification is received.
A sample form for documenting a positive at-home test and reporting to an employer or school. The form can be found at https://tinyurl.com/5n8t73k9
According to the press release, it is not necessary to be retested to return to activities. I'd like to report my positive home test. How do I do that?
Along with the home test kits, Sidney Health Center provides free, drive-through testing at their facility for symptomatic individuals by appointment only Monday through Friday from 10AM – Noon. This test does not include a clinical assessment. All positive results will be reported to the Richland County Health Department.
Please call 406-488-2074 to schedule your COVID-19 test. This phone line will be staffed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon. Individuals will receive their test results via My Chart within a few hours. This test does not meet the requirements for COVID-19 Travel Testing.