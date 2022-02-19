Every year Reach Higher Montana holds a competition to allow students to use their creative side to win scholarship dollars.
The competition asks students to design a sticker that helps pass along the message to fellow students to find their path after high school. The top two designers will each receive a $1,500 scholarship. The third and fourth place designers will each receive a $1,000 scholarship. The fifth and sixth place designers will each receive a $500 scholarship. This year we have added a Judges Choice Award, the winner will
receive a $500 scholarship. The high school art programs of the respective winning students will also receive $250 to purchase art supplies or equipment.
The winning sticker designs will be produced and sent to all Montana high schools in the fall as part of the Stick-With-Scholarships campaign. As part of that effort, Reach Higher Montana gives out six $500 scholarships to students who enter the competition by posting a picture of one of the stickers on their social media account and tagging Reach Higher Montana.
The Design-A-Sticker, Win-A-Scholarship Competition is part of Reach Higher Montana’s efforts to help students use their creativity to access resources to continue their education. The Reach Higher Montana website provides access to a list of hundreds of scholarships for Montana students, and the organization posts new scholarship opportunities on its Facebook and Instagram pages every Thursday.
For more information, please visit Reach Higher Montana’s website, www.ReachHigherMontana.org, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.