The latest seminars with the REAL Montana (Resource Education and Agriculture
Leadership) program saw Class IV spend 5 days in Miles City, Colstrip and Sidney. For Sidney resident Joel Krautter and other members of the REAL Montana program, these were the sixth and seventh seminars in the ten-seminar educational program.
Class IV began in Colstrip where they discussed energy production, legislation, and
community successes and challenges. Tours included the Westmoreland coal mine and Rosebud Power Plant. The group then proceeded to Miles City where they heard from leaders in the livestock industries on current regulations, legislative impacts, and the positive impacts livestock systems have on the environment. A skill building session focused on effectively fundraising for a cause. Class IV toured the Homestead Cattle Company feedlot and Powder River Pack in Terry then continued to Sidney where they learned about consumer trends and protein marketing at Reynolds Grocery Store.
Once in Sidney, the rest of the week focused on oil and gas development. Class IV
learned about oil and gas extraction, pipelines, community issues, irrigation projects in the region, and how the Bakken oil boom and slowdown has impacted other sectors of the economy.
They also participated in a skill building training on how to effectively facilitate meetings.
Participants toured an active Crescent Point drilling site near Williston, North Dakota, and the ONEOK Riverview Rail Terminal in Sidney. The seminar included a networking banquet where class members interacted with local program sponsors and industry leaders.
Joel Krautter said, “It was great to have up-and-coming leaders from across Montana
come to eastern Montana and see first-hand the oil and gas, coal and agriculture production that drives Montana’s economy.”
Twenty leaders from across Montana were competitively selected to take part in REAL
Montana Class IV. The program’s mission is to build a network of informed and engaged leaders to advance the natural resource industries in Montana. The intensive leadership program features eight in-state seminars; a five-day national study tour in Washington D.C.; and a ten-day international trip. Seminars include training in natural resource development, agriculture institutions and agencies, public speaking/media, economics, state and federal policy, international trade, urban/rural relationships, water issues, and other current industry topics.
REAL Montana is funded through a partnership with Montana State University Extension and private industry. Complete program information is available at www.realmontana.org.