Graduates of REAL Montana Class IV Back (L to R): Rob Koelzer, Justin Miller, Sydney Resel, Dustin Martens, Joel Krautter, Colleen Buck-Pegar, Skyler Hoefer, Zachary Bashoor Front (L to R): Shawn Fladager, Collette Anderson, Anna Stitt, Tayla Snapp, Cynthia Johnson, Sue Ann Streufert, Orry Fruit, John Morgan, Merrill McKamey, Mike Hatten.
Sidney resident Joel Krautter graduated from the REAL Montana (Resource Education and Agriculture Leadership) program on October 22 nd at the Hart Ranch in Gallatin Gateway. The event was attended by family and friends, program sponsors, and industry leaders. Bruce Vincent, an inspirational speaker and 3 rd generation logger from Libby, provided a keynote address. In addition, REAL Montana Advisory Board member Taylor Brown served as emcee.
In his charge to the class, Brown stated, “We are counting on you to use real science, real facts, real compassion, and to invest real commitment to make a real difference.” The evening also included a fundraiser to support the REAL Montana Foundation. Class IV is looking forward to their next REAL Montana experiences as program alumni.
“Participating in the REAL Montana program these past two years has been a rewarding and fun experience – both from the knowledge I’ve gained about Montana’s natural resource industries and also for the networking with other leaders from around Montana,” said Joel Krautter.
Nineteen of Montana’s top natural resource industry leaders from across the state were
competitively selected to take part in REAL Montana Class IV. REAL Montana is funded
through a partnership with Montana State University Extension and private industry. Oversight is provided by an advisory board of industry leaders. The program’s mission is to build a network of informed and engaged leaders to advance the natural resource industries in Montana.
Seminars include training in natural resource development, agriculture institutions and agencies, public speaking/media, economics, state and federal policy, international trade, urban/rural relationships, water issues, and other current industry topics. Applications for Class V will open January 3, 2022. Visit www.realmontana.org for more information.