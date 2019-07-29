Richland County Health Department, Fair and Rodeo and ROI staff teamed up to try something new at the fair this year. As a way to reduce the amount of plastic waste that is taken to the landfill during fair week recycling canisters will be placed throughout the midway, by the event center, the 4-H buildings, and the exhibit hall.
Fair-goers are asked to only deposit plastic bottles, like water bottles, in the marked containers. The group worked together to coordinate placement locations for the bins, pickup schedules, and a tracking system to see how much plastic waste is collected during the fair. After the fair, the group will meet to evaluate how the project turned out; what went well, what might need to be changed, did the bins and the sleeves hold up? The group hopes to see recycling options become something permanent and will consider expanding if the pilot project is successful.