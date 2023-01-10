featured REDC has a successful 2022 By Maddie Davis editor@sidneyherald.com Maddie Davis Managing Editor Author email Jan 10, 2023 Jan 10, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 By Leslie MesserExecutive Director, REDC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Richland Economic Development Corp. (REDC) had a big year in 2022 with many accomplishment including connecting with 98% of their member base and welcoming seven new members.Executive Director Leslie Messer said that about 76% of REDC staff's time is spent focused on business development services, consultations and facilitation for businesses and entrepreneurs."We are pleased to have researched and found seven new money programs to help with funding," Messer said. "We brought in six training events for our area to educate interested folks."Messer explained that the Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) awarded two loans to businesses ni 2022, increasing Richland County's tax base. She also said that 24 new jobs were assisted or created by REDC.Training was also a priority in 2022."We continue to strive to have the most qualified staff, so our employees attended three educational opportunities to continue to improve our services," Messer said.Looking ahead to 2023, Messer explained three lofty goals that REDC is looking toward.1. Increase membership and provide addition value to member base2. Continue to promote Richland County's quality of life3. Continue to support business development for new and existing businesses in Richland CountyOverall, Messer said that REDC remains committed to serve, lead, facilitate and grow Richland County's economy in 2023."None of this would be possible without the continued support of our members. Thank you for your continued support, and best wishes for 2023," Messer said. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Leslie Messer Richland Economic Development Corp. Economics Company Work Finance Commerce Richland County Staff Employee Quality Of Life Accomplishment Maddie Davis Managing Editor Author email Follow Maddie Davis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Most Popular Six-year-old swims to the rescue Athlete of the Week: Zane Pilgeram Sidney Health Center welcomes first baby of 2023 Sidney woman dead after head-on collision Sidney wrestlers dominate the mat in Omaha Drug crimes continue to rise in Richland County From the Superintendent's Desk: Savage Public School Warriors battled it out on the basketball court Identities released in McKenzie Co. accident House rules package passes key hurdle Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection