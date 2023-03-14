The month of February roared with a flurry of weather, troubling news, and important bills before the legislature.
With the announcement of Sidney Sugars closure of April 14, Richland Economic Development Corp has provided local information to several interested parties looking to purchase the factory. We facilitated several calls and visits towards this effort.
We partnered with Job Service, Miles and Dawson Community Colleges, USDA Rural Development, MSU Extension, and Montana Manufacturing Extension Center to co-host an informational meeting for the Sidney Sugars employees. Several of them expressed their appreciation for this meeting by stating that “we now have hope”.
REDC supported an important bill, HB-188 which if passed, will extend the sunset for the Coal Trust Funding, which several communities in Coal Country rely on. The Savage Sunrise Manor utilized this money when constructing the assisted living facility.
We are looking forward to the Bureau of Business Economic Research’s breakfast in March, and are pleased to participate in this economic outlook opportunity.
We had two new business connections in February looking to start their own enterprise in the near future. This is always so amazing to work with these entrepreneurs as they navigate the steps to launch their own business. Our revolving loan fund is a great tool to assist with new and expanding businesses.