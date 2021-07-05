The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission will meet on July 8-9 to hear from the public about congressional and state legislative criteria the commissioners will use to create district lines. After taking comments, the commission will adopt its criteria in a work session. In addition, the commissioners will discuss and take public comments on the Census data delivery, the timelines for completing redistricting, reallocation of prisoners, and draft guidelines for maps submitted to the commission by the public.
An agenda and instructions on how the public can participate are available on the commission's website.
The meeting starts on July 8 at 1 p.m. in Room 137 of the Capitol in Helena and continues at 8:30 a.m. on July 9. The public can join the commissioners in person at the Capitol or online using Zoom.
Written public comments provided by email or regular mail in advance of the meeting are accepted and encouraged. Written comments received by 5 p.m. on Monday, July 5 will be provided to commissioners in advance of the meeting. Written comments submitted after the deadline but before July 8 will be provided to the commissioners prior to or at the meeting. Written comments submitted via email or online during the meeting or immediately after adjournment of the meeting will be provided to the commissioners prior to their August 17 meeting.
Written comments may be submitted online using the commission's webform, emailed to districting@mt.gov, or mailed to Districting and Apportionment Commission, PO Box 201706, Helena, MT 59620.
Any oral or written public comment provided to the committee is a public record that is recorded, archived and available on the web.
The Montana Legislative Services Division will make reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities who wish to participate in this public meeting. For questions about accessibility or to request accommodations, please contact Lenore Adams at 406-444-4456 or leadams@mt.gov as soon as possible before the meeting date.
Commission website: https://leg.mt.gov/districting/2020-commission/ Commission staff: Rachel Weiss or Joe Kolman, 406-444-3064 or districting@mt.gov Commission webform: https://leg.mt.gov/districting/2020-commission/redistricting-input/