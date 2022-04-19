As I write this, North Dakotans are bracing themselves for what threatens to be an epic spring storm. It’s bad enough for city-slickers, but for ranchers and all those fresh calves, it’s a potential disaster.
The good news is that weather prognostications have gotten better and although late shifts in a storm’s trajectory are possible, we generally have enough lead time to prepare.
In 1997, when Dylan was just a toddler, we found ourselves stranded for four days in our rented farm home with a babysitter. By the time we returned from a date night, conditions were too dangerous to try to take her home. We lost power so Dylan was bundled up in layers of clothing to keep him cozy, and he happily rolled around on the floor.
The rest of the floor show was tragic. I had several aquariums, the largest 150 gallons, filled with rare, delicate marine animals, including a giant clown trigger I’d paid the insane price of $300 for. I bought my first car for $200. Over the course of the next few days, we watched as these beautiful creatures succumbed to the cold. As for us, we could go out and warm up in my Bronco from time to time. On the fourth day, the roads had been cleared but we were still socked in when there was a knock at the door. It was a young highway patrolman with an offer to get us to town and a cozy room at the Mirror
Lake Lodge in Hettinger. He carried Dylan over a 20-foot snowbank on the north side of the shelterbelt. I no longer have aquariums but I do have generators, one of which was called into action years ago when an ice storm knocked out power in the Ashley area for the better part of two weeks. I had my big standby generator serviced a couple of months ago, so, fingers crossed, I hope we’re ready. Unfortunately, my once-trusty Bobcat has been as dependable as a meth addict in recent winters. It’s always something.
Fortunately, my neighbor and his big Ford loader tractor are dependable.
The approaching storm has stirred memories of the blizzard of 1966 when snowbanks covered high line wires. We were living in Edgeley at the time in a two and half story home near the National Guard Armory. I remember sledding from the roof for what seemed miles. Two young twin teachers lived next door in a trailer home and my father spent hours digging them out from three feet of snow that had created monstrous drifts in high winds.
Afterward, we visited my grandfather, a dairy farmer south of Gackle, and I remember my mother driving our station wagon through what seemed like a one-lane tunnel, snow piled at least 20 feet high on either side, hoping we didn’t meet the milk truck.
In what ranks as heroism in my books, my grandfather had managed to clear the yard with a 1940’s-era loader tractor. The snowbanks extended to the roof of the massive old barn. Naturally, it made for epic sledding.
There was a great loss of livestock and some lives. We knew farmers who strung clotheslines from the house to the barn to guide them as they fed and watered their livestock. In 1997, there were also herds lost. Sometimes you can only do so much, and Mother Nature is bigger than we are.
I thought about swapping out the winter tires on the pickup about a week ago, which would have guaranteed a storm like washing your car guarantees rain. I never made the appointment, but I’m superstitious enough to think that it’s the thought that counts, in this case, in the worst way possible.
Blame me if you must.
We’ll take the moisture and try to remember that spring is inevitable.