The Richland County Republican Central Committee held its annual Lincoln Reagan Day Dinner on Sunday, May 7th at the Richland County Event Center. A total of 128 people came to hear speakers U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale, State Representatives Rhonda Knudsen and Brandon Ler.
State Senator Heinbach spoke about his time in the Montana Senate after serving two four-year terms. Congressman Louie Gohmert from Texas also joined the list of speakers. Rhonda Knudsen, who is also the mother of current Attorney General Austin Knudsen, informed the audience she plans to run for the new Senate District 15. Senate District 15 is part of the newly formed Legislative Districts and contains Richland County. Knudsen was the ProTemp for the House in the past legislative session.
Both Knudsen and Brandon Ler brought the audience new information about bills that passed and others that did not. Ler explained there was between $2.6 and $3.2 billion in surplus and $700-$900 million will come back to the taxpayers as an income and property tax refund. The current plan is for the checks to arrive this fall and for income tax rates to be lowered for the future. Ler was a Majority Whip this past session and plans to run for the new House District which includes the southern part of Richland County.
Mikael Savage, Lexi Morlock and Leah Entz each read their scholarship award winning Patriotic Essay. The scholarships were offered by the Richland County Republican Central Committee. Each was excellent and well received by the audience.
At the end of the evening, there was the traditional auction of a USA flag flown over the US Capital, guns, jams and other interesting prizes by auctioneer Grady Larson.
The crowd left to go home after a very informative and fun evening.