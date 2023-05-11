Patriotic essay scholarship winners

Mikael Savage, Lexi Morlock and Leah Entz each read their scholarship award winning Patriotic Essay.

From left to right, Lexi Morlock, Leah Entz, U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and Mikael Savage.

The Richland County Republican Central Committee held its annual Lincoln Reagan Day Dinner on Sunday, May 7th at the Richland County Event Center. A total of 128 people came to hear speakers U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale, State Representatives Rhonda Knudsen and Brandon Ler.

State Senator Heinbach spoke about his time in the Montana Senate after serving two four-year terms. Congressman Louie Gohmert from Texas also joined the list of speakers. Rhonda Knudsen, who is also the mother of current Attorney General Austin Knudsen, informed the audience she plans to run for the new Senate District 15. Senate District 15 is part of the newly formed Legislative Districts and contains Richland County. Knudsen was the ProTemp for the House in the past legislative session.



