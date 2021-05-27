Richey Public Schools has announced the Honor Roll list for the fourth quarter of the 2020-21 school year. Those making the honor roll include:
“A” Honor Roll
- Seniors- Nicholas Ellerton (4.00), Isabelle Fatzinger (4.00), Samuel Smith (4.00), Laurel Sponheim (4.00), Caleb Senner (3.93) and Toby Clinton 3.80;
- Juniors- Shawna Eggert (4.00), Ella Robbins (3.89), Jacob Smith (3.86), Jaylyn Klempel (3.83) and Nevin Kelly (3.61);
- Sophomores- Joshua Sponheim (4.00), Mataya Veverka (3.89), Matthew Ellerton (3.83), Nathan Senner (3.72) and Robin James (3.54);
- Freshmen- Ryan Eggert (4.00), Kiera Strohm (3.81) and Taylor Goosen 3.76.
- 8th Grade- Kally Strohm (3.81), Daniel Reitz (3.62) and Erin Kelly (3.52);
- 7th Grade- Lina Smith (3.95), Jacqueline Barnhart (3.90), Adilyn Elverud (3.81) and Jade Batchelor (3.67);
- 5th Grade- Cameron Keller (4.00), Izak Veverka (3.95) and Travis Batchelor (3.62) .
"B" Honor Roll
- Seniors- Micah Buller (3.44), Jayden Goosen (3.44) and Wyatt Robbins 3.28;
- Sophomores- Layne Meek (3.29) and Layton Kelly (3.28).
- 8th Grade- Quintin Bieri (3.48), James Head (3.14) and Austin Veverka (3.00);
- 6th Grade- Jolee Klempel (3.29), Tanner Goosen (3.24) and Jade Robbins (3.24);
- 5th Grade- Olivia Winhofer (3.24), Coy Rehbein (3.14) and Ginna Colter (3.10).