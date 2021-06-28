Richland County 4-H held its 2021 Fashion and Quilt Revue on June 10 th at the county Extension office. 4-H members embodied the theme of Red, White, and Blue as they lit up the evening like 4th of July fireworks with personal, wonderfully crafted pieces. The afternoon began with an interview and judging process, similar to that 4-H members face taking their projects to the fair.
This year, the members and their projects were evaluated by Vickie Salveson. Later in the evening, the participating 4-H members were given the opportunity to show off their sewing and quilting projects to family, friends, and community members in a “fashion show” type module.
The “show” was emceed by Becca Deming and Allyson Young – both Richland County 4-H alumni.
Following the revue, awards were presented to the members based off of the evaluation of their projects and personal interviews.
In the Junior Fashion Division, Hallie Bergstedt, Anna Steppler, and Sofia Dietrich all received blue ribbons, with Hallie Bergstedt earning Top Junior honors with her fashion piece. Shelby Reese and Sofia Dietrich both received blue ribbons in the Junior Quilt Division, with Sofia Dietrich earning Top Junior honors with her quilt piece.
Kamden Johnson competed as a Cloverbud in both project areas.