Richland Commissioners have adopted a resolution opposing federal land proposals that they claim will be used to take land from Montanans if enacted.
The resolution states the commission is opposed to the “Half Earth,” “30x30,” and “America the Beautiful” plans proposed in congress. The resolution also states commissioners fully support continued private ownership of lands.
The resolution, which is approximately 2,000 words long, gives a history as well as the commissioners’ perspectives on the proposed plans.
For those not familiar with the Half Earth proposal, if carried out the plan would permanently lock up half of the Earth’s land and water against any use by human beings by 2050. Those supporting the measure believe the plan is necessary to avoid a climate change catastrophe and to save millions of species from extinction.
The Half-Earth Project says, “The extinction rate is 1,000 times higher than before the global spread of humanity. As human impact on the environment grows, associated species loss compromises the stability of our planet.”
The 30X30 plan refers to permanently locking up 30 percent of the earth’s land and water by 2030 as an interim goal toward permanently locking up 50 percent. The theory of 30x30 is that permanently locking up the earth to the scale of 30 percent in the time frame of less than 10 years is necessary to barely avoid the immediate environmental crisis.
The Administration has not answered questions firom state, local, tribal and territorial governments, farmers, ranchers, forest landowners, fishermen, and other stakeholders. According to the resolution, there are a number of questions which have not been answered, including a scientific basis for their claim of the loss of a million species; why, if the land that would be lost to development by 2030 would be 11 million acres, we must dictate the permanent lockup of 681 million more acres beyond the 274 million acres already deemed permanently protected; or offered a scientific explanation of how locking up 30 percent of America’s land in nine years will cure the immediate climate crisis.
The Administration also has not responded to a letter by 15 governors asking for more information on the proposed plan.
According to the resolution also executive order cites no constitutional, statutory, or other lawful authority for the President to dictate 30x30 nor has the Administration provided answers to questions about the lawfulness of the President’s dictate.
Opposition to the measures has already begun:
On April 8, 2021, the Nebraska and Kansas State Attorneys General co-signed a letter to the Secretary of the Interior putting the Administration on notice that they are prepared to defend their states’ and landowners’ property rights against 30x30.
On April 21, 2021 15 governors, including Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, had signed a joint letter to the President that Section 216 of the Executive order “infringes on the sovereignty of states and rights of the citizens.”
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen has said that he also will defend Montana and its citizens against 30x30.
U. S. Senators from nine states including Montana Sen. Steve Daines, have announced their opposition to 30x30.
U. S. Representatives from 31 states including Montana’s U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, have announced their opposition to 30X30.
On Feb. 16, 2021, the County Commissioners of Garfield County, Colorado passed a resolution opposing 30x30. Since that time, forty-one such resolutions have been adopted and 10 more are in the resolution-making process.
In Montana, the Valley County Commissioners’ and the Pondera County Commissioners’ adopted resolutions opposing 30x30, and the Missouri River Basin Cooperative State Grazing District’ has adopted a resolution opposing 30x30.
In Richland County, ranchers, stockgrowers, farmers, public figures and other citizens have raised awareness about 30x30 and opposition to it is growing as people learn about it.
With the widespread and growing opposition to 30x30 across the country, the Administration has rebranded and begun re-marketing the plan as the “America the Beautiful Initiative.”
This is an appeal for political support in urban areas from people who have no skin in the game. They own none of the land that the Presidential dictate would permanently lock up. In the rebranding, America the Beautiful claims 30X30 is a local initiative and that permanently locking up land or water is voluntary.
Instead of submitting 30x30 to Congress in a single bill identified as such, the Administration will endorse scattered and separate bills, issue executive orders, issue secretarial orders, shift enforcement approaches on things like conservation contracts and many other separately small tactics. This is done so that no piece is recognized as or called 30X30.
The resolution concludes by stating Richland County Commissioners oppose the 30x30 program and every other similar program by any name, all separate parts or pieces of such programs, and Executive Order 14008. Commissioners also state support for passage of the “30x30 Termination Act.”
Commissioners also state support for continued private ownership of land in Richland County and the private use of land in support of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” in accordance with the principles of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution of the United States, the Enabling Act, Montana’s Compact with the United States and the Constitution of Montana.
Finally, Commissioners offer support for Governor Greg Gianforte, Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Senator Steve Daines, Representative Matt Rosendale, Senator Steve Hinebaugh and Representative Brandon Ler for the efforts they already have made to oppose 30x30 and encourage them to continue their efforts.They also urge Senator John Tester to defend Richland County by opposing 30x30 and if he does, they resolve to help and support him in the effort.
Due to its length, the entire resolution could not be made available in our print edition. We have, however, provided a full transcript of the resolution on our website at https://tinyurl.com/2v7tseax