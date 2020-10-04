The Richland County Ambulance Service is looking for compassionate, hard-working, dynamic individuals to become members of its life-saving service.
They are holding an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training class that will start in early November and will finish the end of March.
The Sidney Health Center's office can be reached at 406-488-2595 if anyone wants to reach out or needs more information.
The ambulance service is an important part of the county for those who need it, so anyone who is interested and wants to help should reach out for more information or to sign up.