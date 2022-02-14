RC ARRESTS

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The following arrests were reported in Richland County for the week of Feb. 6-13:

A 32-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on Feb. 6 and charged with theft (first offense).

A 27-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on Feb. 7 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense).

A 24-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on Feb. 7 and charged with partner/family member assault-causing bodily injury to partner/family member.

A 39-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on Feb. 8 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense), speed in excess of posted limits, and driving without a valid driver’s license and on a warrant.

A 39-year-old female was arrested on Feb. 10 by the Sidney Police Department and charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, probable cause, a bench warrant issued by Richland County and a hold placed by Sidney Probation and Parole.

A 43-year-old male was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 10 on an arrest warrant issued by Richland County.

A 22-year-old male was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 10 and charged with unlawful possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle on a highway, speeding in excess of posted limits, and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (second offense)

a 36-year-old female was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 11 and charged with driving a motor vehicle while privileges to do so are suspended/revoked, improper passing-highway ahead obstructed, obstructing a peace officer, and unlawful possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle on a highway.

A 51-year-old female was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on Feb. 12 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (second offense).

A 37-year-old male was arrested by the SIdney Police Department on Feb. 13 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

Load comments