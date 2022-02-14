The following arrests were reported in Richland County for the week of Feb. 6-13:
A 32-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on Feb. 6 and charged with theft (first offense).
A 27-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on Feb. 7 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense).
A 24-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on Feb. 7 and charged with partner/family member assault-causing bodily injury to partner/family member.
A 39-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on Feb. 8 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense), speed in excess of posted limits, and driving without a valid driver’s license and on a warrant.
A 39-year-old female was arrested on Feb. 10 by the Sidney Police Department and charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, probable cause, a bench warrant issued by Richland County and a hold placed by Sidney Probation and Parole.
A 43-year-old male was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 10 on an arrest warrant issued by Richland County.
A 22-year-old male was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 10 and charged with unlawful possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle on a highway, speeding in excess of posted limits, and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (second offense)
a 36-year-old female was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 11 and charged with driving a motor vehicle while privileges to do so are suspended/revoked, improper passing-highway ahead obstructed, obstructing a peace officer, and unlawful possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle on a highway.
A 51-year-old female was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on Feb. 12 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (second offense).
A 37-year-old male was arrested by the SIdney Police Department on Feb. 13 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs.