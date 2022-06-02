William Paul Moore, 25, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on May 23 and charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs; criminal possession of drug paraphernalia; use or possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture; knowingly possessing marijuana in the passenger compartment of a motor vehicle; and two counts of criminal possession of drugs with intent to distribute.
An 18-year-old male was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on May 21 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense), and failure to obey traffic signals.
A 19-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on May 22 and charged with disorderly conduct.
A 36-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on May 22 and charged with violation of a protective order (first offense).
A 29-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on May 22 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense) and held on a bench warrant issued by Judith Basin, Montana.
A 37-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on May 23 and charged with driving a motor vehicle while privileges to do so are suspended/revoked.
A 41-year-old female was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on May 24 and charged with resisting arrest; assault (purposely or knowingly causing reasonable apprehension of bodily injury); and assault on a peace officer (bodily injury).
A 33-year-old female was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on May 25 and charged with intoxicated pedestrian (walking or standing on roadway or shoulder).
A 31-year-old male was arrested by the Richland County Sheriffs Office on May 26 on an arrest warrant issued by Custer County, Montana.
A 19-year-old male was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on an information warrant issued by Richland County.
A 26-year-old female was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on May 27 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (second offense).
A 39-year-old male was arrested by the Montana Highway Patrol and charged with knowingly possessing marijuana in the passenger compartment of a motor vehicle; unlawful possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle on the highway; and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (fourth or subsequent offense).
A 25-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on May 27 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense).
A 41-year-old male was arrested by the Montana Highway Patrol on May 27 and charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol-0.16 alcohol concentration (first offense).
A 33-year-old male was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on May 28 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense).