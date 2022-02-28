The following arrests between Feb. 20-26 were reported by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office:
A 28-year-old male was arrested on Feb. 20 by the Sidney Police Department and charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
A 39-year-old female was arrested on Feb. 20 by the Sidney Police Department and charged with criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense) and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
A 30-year-old female was arrested on Feb. 24 by the Sidney Police Department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense), driving a motor vehicle while privileges to do so are suspended/revoked and also held on an arrest warrant out of San Bernardino, California.
A 28-year-old male was arrested on Feb. 25 by the Sidney Police Department on a pick up and hold warrant out of Richland County.
A 33-year-old female was arrested on Feb. 25 by the Sidney Police Department on multiple warrants out of Richland County
A 26-year-old male was arrested on Feb. 25 by the Sidney Police Department and charged with operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance (first offense) and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense).
A 61-year-old male was arrested on Feb. 25 by the Sidney Police Department and charged with driving a motor vehicle while privileges do to do are suspended/revoked.
A 28-year-old male was arrested on Feb. 26 by the Sidney Police Department and charged with driving a motor vehicle while privileges to do so are suspended/revoked and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (third offense).
A 57-year-old male was arrested on Feb. 26 by the Department of Corrections on a pick up and hold warrant out of Richland County and owner permitting operation fo a motor vehicle without liability insurance (first offense), operating a motor vehicle without interlock, and habitual violator.
A 51-year-old male was arrested on Feb. 26 by the Sidney Police Department and charged with violation of a protective order (first offense).
A 24-year-old male was arrested on Feb. 26 by the Sidney Police Department and charged with driving a motor vehicle while privileges to do so are suspended/revoked.