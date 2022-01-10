A 34-year-old male was arrested by the Montana Highway Patrol and charged with seat belt violation and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (second offense).
A 46-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle on highway and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (second offense).
January 4
A 34-year-old female was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with resisting arrest; unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle on highway; theft (first offense) and obstructing a peace officer or public servant.
A 60-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (fourth/subsequent offense); theft (second offense); resisting arrest; and warrant for pick up and hold by Richland County.
January 5
A 45-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on three warrants issued by Richland County and also charged with theft (second offense); forgery/counterfeiting; and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
January 6
A 45-year-old male was arrested by the Fairview Police Department on a warrant issued by Richland County.
January 8
A 47-year-old male was arrested by the Montana Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense).
A 36-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense)