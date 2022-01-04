RC ARRESTS

December 27A 56-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with tampering of a communications device to obstruct/prevent/interfere with a criminal offense report; strangulation of partner/family member; and partner/family member assault causing bodily injury.

December 28A 29-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with unlawful restraint; and partner/family member assault causing reasonable apprehension of bodily injury.

December 30A 61-year-old female was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to yield right of way to emergency vehicle; and driving while privileges to do so suspended/revoked.

A 55-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with aggravated driving under the influence (third offense).

January 1A 38-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with Driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense); and careless driving.

A 52-year-old female was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with criminal mischief (less than $1,500); and disorderly conduct.

A 30-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with possession of marijuana in the passenger compartment of a vehicle; and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense).

