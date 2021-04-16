The Richland County Health Department has announced three additional positive cases of COVID-19 in a Richland County resident, and the release of four individuals from isolation. This brings the total case count to 1217.
A total of 1,200 of the total cases are recovered with 16 deaths. There is currently only one active case.
The three new cases include a female in her 60’s who was not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic; a male in his 70’s who was not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic; and a female in her 60’s who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.