As Richland County braces for the impact of Sidney Sugars closing its doors for the last time in its long history, gloom has settled on many workers on their future prospects.
According to a recent Sidney Herald Facebook public poll, 62% are worried about the overall health of the county’s economy this year, with 15% somewhat confident and another 6% somewhat worried.
Kali Godfrey, executive director of the Sidney Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture, said this year didn’t not look like a prime year not only for the county, but statewide and nationally.
“We are down on the economy because there are a lot of unknowns,” Godfrey said.
However, despite the gloom, Godfrey said she is optimistic.
“We live in one of the richest farming areas in the country. We can grow almost anything,” she said. “I don’t feel it will be as traumatic as it may seem.”
And, according to recent state data, she may be right.
Montana’s latest unemployment rate for example was at an all-time low in February, declining 0.1% to 2.4%, as stated by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Montana Department of Labor & Industry.
February’s unemployment rate was the lowest it has been since 1976 and is the fourth lowest in the nation. The unemployment rate for the U.S. rose to 3.6%.
The unemployment rate in Richland County is even lower at 2.0%.
“When the unemployment rate is that low it means that anyone that can work is working,” Leslie Messer, executive director of Richland Economic Development, said.
Richland Economic Development, established in 1987, is a economic development arm of Richland County with a mission to increase economic growth, employment, the tax base, and opportunities. The non-profit corporation is made up of both private and public partnerships with an operating budget of $106,000.
Messer said Richland County has many things to offer people and businesses including a great quality of life, a positive town spirit, and abundant natural resources.
Richland Economic Development also offers a revolving loan fund for businesses and startups who need capital to improve their companies, often providing needed jobs in the process.
With an initial investment of $1 million by Richland County commissioners, 19 loans had been given out to small businesses including Great Plains Solid Waste, Sidney Yellowstone Mercantile, and PCS Insulation among others.
“Small businesses and entrepreneurs are all pivotal in an economy. I wouldn’t say they would take the lead. If you take a look at Richland County, agriculture will always be one of our top industries - always,” Messer said.
“We do have economic concerns,” Messer said.
With the closure of MDU Coal Fired Generation, the imminent closure of Sidney Sugars, and the potential closure of Westmoreland Savage Coal Mine that depended on Sidney Sugars, Messer said that was a ‘triple hit’ to the local economy.
“All within three years, that is a lot of jobs gone. Almost 200 jobs have been lost,” she said.
“The Sidney workforce and the Sidney area are a group of resilient people. They are going to stay here. They are going to keep fighting. But it is sad, because the money that had flown in is in peril,” Messer said.
Messer still said she is optimistic besides the gloomy forecast.
“Even though Sidney Sugars is gone I guarantee someone will come and take its place whether it be alfalfa, soybeans, canola, whatever. We have over 60,000 acres under irrigation,” she said. “The oil and gas industry will also be a big part. That industry ebbs and flows. So as oil and gas tides, ag will just keep on going.”
Another top private employer in Richland County is Sidney Health Center being the largest employer in Richland County with over 500 employees; 62 percent are skilled workers and 28 percent unskilled.
Human Resources (HR) Director Jeri Chapman said it is hard to recruit someone to come to a rural area.
“That is a challenge for us,” Chapman said.
The benefit, according to Chapman, is that being small, a health care provider often needs to broaden their practical skills to serve their patients. In a larger medical setting, you would be more defined and limited in practice.
HR Recruitment and Engagement Coordinator Beverly Schilling said with only 2.0 unemployment in the county, Sidney Health Center doesn’t have a large pool of unskilled candidates to draw from.
“We do have a workforce steering committee that meets monthly that works to have Sidney Health Center be the employer of choice for the community,” Schilling said. “We continue to develop our onboarding, recruiting and retaining efforts.”
One of the first strategies of the committee was the addition of recruitment and sign-on bonuses for all positions, Senior Executive for Marketing Rita Steinbeisser said.
Sidney Health Center also participates in the Montana WWAMI Program that provides rural clinical rotations for medical students.
Williston State College recently announced a partnership with University of Mary offering bachelor degree programs in nursing, business management, business administration and elementary education.
“For future and sustained growth, Sidney Health Center partners with educational institutions including Miles City Community College and Sidney High School to offer programs that could lead to career paths in healthcare,” Steinbeisser said.