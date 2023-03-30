Sidney Sugars Normal

The familiar view of Sidney Sugars from a nearby field.

As Richland County braces for the impact of Sidney Sugars closing its doors for the last time in its long history, gloom has settled on many workers on their future prospects.

The public eyes the local economy

A Sidney Herald Facebook poll asking people how they view the state of the local economy in 2023.

According to a recent Sidney Herald Facebook public poll, 62% are worried about the overall health of the county’s economy this year, with 15% somewhat confident and another 6% somewhat worried.

Richland County Employment

Employment in Richland County, Montana.
Leslie Messer

Leslie Messer

Executive Director, REDC
Sidney Health Center is the largest employer in Richland County

Sidney Health Center employs over 500 workers in the greater Richland County area. Standing (from left to right) are Rita Steinbeisser, Senior Executive for Marketing; Jeri Chapman, Human Resources Director; and Beverly Schilling, Human Resources Recruiting and Engagement Coordinator for Sidney Health Center.


Tags

Load comments