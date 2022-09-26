AmeriCorps funding has just been announced, and a project involving Richland County was among the top awards.
The Montana Commission on Community Service and the Governor’s Office of Community Service have announced $844,657 in funding from AmeriCorps, of which Richland County is getting $309,526.
The funding is going to Richland County Health Department, Montana Public Health Corps for 14 AmericCorps members to develop community building processes.
The members will help increase the capacity of local coalitions to positively impact Eastern Montana communities, as well as counties across Montana.
“It is an honor to grow AmeriCorps in Montana with these diverse partners” Sarah R. Sadowski, Director of the Governor’s Office of Community Service said, “AmeriCorps is a key strategy to improving lives through health education, environmental stewardship, and more. The new planning grants will empower organizations to create thoughtful and long-lasting solutions to meet local needs that impact us all.”
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, meanwhile, is getting $01,600 for seven AmeriCorps members to educate 3,500 youth and adults on responsible river recreation, aquatic invasive species, bear aware, and fishing and hunting throughout the state of Montana.
More than 10,000 AmeriCorps members have served more than 11 million hours and have qualified for Legal AmeriCorps Education Awards totaling more than $26.4 million since 1994.
In August, AmeriCorps announced that Montana had ranked sixth in the nation in producing AmeriCorps members.
Across the nation, AmeriCorps engages more than 250,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps seniors in service annually to serve with nonprofit, faith-based, and community organizations in more than 40,000 communities. AmeriCorps is a federal agency that engages Americans in service through AmeriCorps, Senior Corps, and the Volunteer Generation Fund. For more information, visit www.AmeriCorps.gov.
Other awards included:
Boys and Girls Club of Yellowstone County — $65,975 in multiple locations around Montana to expand opportunities for club youths and support them in overcoming obstacles.
The LifeGuard Group — $69,913 for multiple programs to end human trafficking in Montana. A stronger volunteer network will be built, along with a comprehensive database of Montana agencies and organizations.
Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies/LIFTS — $67,645 for a program to serve families during pregnancy and raising children from age 0 to 3 across Montana.
Montana Department of Agriculture — $60,000 to provide AmeriCorps members with a hands-on experience in natural resources and agriculture alongside field experts and expose them to career opportunities.
Montana Office of Public Instruction, Tribal RelationsResiliency Unit — $69,998 to engage AmeriCorps members in tribal youth programs rooted in positive self-identity, cultural engagement, character development, place-based learning, and service alongside tribal communities.