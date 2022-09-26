Be the buffalo, serve with AmeriCorps

Angelina Swick, Gretta Warne, Allie Shepler, Marissa Freitas, and Amelia Meier pose with an Americorps banner in Richland County to promote the program in this recent file photo.

AmeriCorps funding has just been announced, and a project involving Richland County was among the top awards.

The Montana Commission on Community Service and the Governor’s Office of Community Service have announced $844,657 in funding from AmeriCorps, of which Richland County is getting $309,526.



