According to a report released by the Richland County Health Department, 55 additional cases of COVID-19 were recorded between Oct. 19-25, 2021. The department also released 40 active cases. There are currently 63 active cases in Richland County.
There has been a total of 1,811 reported cases of COVID-19 in Richland County to date.
The department is also reporting three additional deaths related to COVID-19 between Oct. 5-25 bringing the total deaths in Richland County to 21.
Of the newly reported cases, four were between the ages of 0-9, four between 10-19, eight between 20-29, 12 between 30-39, eight between 40-49, seven between 50-59, eight between 60-69, three between 70-79 and one over 80.
Vaccines for COVID-19 are available during scheduled walk-in clinics each Tuesday from 12:30-3 p.m. Contact the Health Department at 406-433-2207 for more information.
Concern about side effects still push hesitancy on vaccine
Also a recent survey by QuoteWizard.com listed the most recent study on why those who are not vaccinated have made that choice. Their team of analysts looked at the latest data on vaccine hesitancy to find the main reasons why people aren’t getting vaccinated.
In Montana, the survey found:
63% are worried about side effects
45% don’t believe they need it
25% are waiting to see if it’s safe
54% don’t trust COVID-19 vaccines
44% don’t trust the government
The top reason is the same nationally but after that it is quite different.
Nationwide, 56% (57% in September) of people say concerns over side effects are keeping them from getting the vaccine.
The number of people who are unvaccinated because they don’t trust the vaccine continues to rise, it’s now at 45%.
Nearly 19% of people don’t think COVID-19 is a threat, down from 21% in September.
At 18%, people without health coverage have one of the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy.
(Those taking the survey were allowed to choose more than one answer so the statistics will not equal 100%)