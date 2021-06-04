The Richland County Health Department has reported both good news and bad news for this week.
The good news is that there are currently no active COVID-19 cases in Richland County as of this report.
Sadly, however, the health department also reports an additional death due to COVID-related issues.
“We are announcing another community member lost to COVID-19-a man in his 60’s. Our
thoughts are with his wife and family,” said Brittney Petersen, Administrator.
The additional death brings the county’s death total to 18.
Four individuals who were in quarantine last week have been released and no new cases of COVID have been reported for this week. This leaves the county with no active cases.
According to reports, Richland County documented the first COVID-19 case on June 22, 2020. Numbers did not begin to climb until September 2020 and then peaked at 30 cases on Dec.2. The count continued to decrease with less than six cases reported since Dec. 27, 2020. The county then again recorded no active cases on May 14.
The total case count is at 1,242 with all 1,224 of the total cases recovered.
Vaccines for COVID-19 are available during scheduled walk-in clinics in June and July. Those wishing to schedule an appointment or for more information can contact the Health Department at 406-433-2207.