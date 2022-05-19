The ballots are set for Montana’s 2022 municipal primary election and in Richland County, three offices have competition - Richland County Sheriff, Richland County Attorney and Richland County Commissioner (District 2). This is the second story in that series.
Richland County will have a new county attorney in 2023 as current county attorney Janet Christoffersen is not seeking reelection. Two candidates, Charity McLarty and Layne Johnson are seeking to fill the position.
Charity McLarty touts her experience as an attorney as well as working in the Richland County Attorney’s Office.
“I was born and raised in the south and began my career as a contractor with a company for the federal government doing background investigations for applicants for TSA, military, FBI etc,” said McLarty. She moved to eastern Montana in 2011 and has practiced criminal law ever since. “I’ve worked for the public defender’s office, for a law firm, and co-owned a law firm and all of the business that goes with that,” said McLarty. According to the attorney, she is experienced in both criminal and civil law.
She was hired by Mike Weber as a deputy county attorney in November of 2018 and has been with the Richland County Attorney’s office since that time.
“In 2021, our office filed 113 felony matters,: said McLarty. “Of those 113 cases, I filed 97 of those in an office with three attorneys. I am experienced with prosecuting homicides, sexual crimes, violent crimes and others. My years as a former defense attorney make me a much better prosecutor as I’m able to anticipate what the other side will do.”
When asked about her strengths, McLarty pointed to her tenacity. “My strength is my passion for the victims of crime and my tenacity to ensure that justice is served. I have a strength at presenting evidence at trial and obtaining convictions against criminals.” She also said her 11 years of experience far outweighs my opponent’s one year of unsupervised experienced predominantly in misdemeanor courts.
If elected, McLarty said she would be a constant presence in the office and raise the level of professionalism expected of herself and all who serve with her.
Layne Johnson lives in Sidney and will be married in the near future. “I’m currently engaged and looking forward to marrying my beautiful fiancé, Amanda, this fall,” said Johnson. Johnson has lived and worked in Richland County for about two years. He was raised just north of Richland County in Froid.
Johnson said serving the public was his primary reason for running for county attorney. “My desire to provide good public service is the primary reason I decided to run for the county attorney position. It is work worth doing. Having been fortunate enough to grow up in Eastern Montana, I believe I have an obligation to give back to the area and the folks that have given me so many opportunities.”
Johnson said the county attorney needs to be a problem solver. “I believe I bring both the legal knowledge and the ability to work in conjunction with others that is necessary to properly address the legal problems our county will face. When issues arise that I am unfamiliar with, as they will for any attorney, I’m willing and able to put the work in to develop a solid understanding.”
Johnson also said he would be in the office and available when needed. He also said he would be tougher on those dealing drugs. “If I am elected, I will ensure that I’m in the office and available to perform the various duties of the position. While each criminal case is unique, I would place an office-wide emphasis on eliminating community-based sentences for dealers of dangerous drugs and repeat offenders. As a whole, I believe clear expectations from the top would allow the Richland County Attorney’s Office to perform more effectively,” said Johnson.