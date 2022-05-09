RC ARRESTS

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests for the week of April 30-May 7, 2022:

A 29-year-old female was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on May 1 and charged with disorderly conduct.

A 24-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on April 30 and charged with disorderly conduct.

A 40-year-old male was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on May 1 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense).

A 31-year-old male was arrested by the Fairview Police Department on an arrest warrant issued by Roosevelt County.

A 35-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on May 3 and charged with theft (first offense).

A 41-year-old female was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on May 5 and charged with criminal trespass.

A 56-year-old male was arrested by the Montana Department of Corrections on a puck-up-and-hold warrant issued by Richland County.

A 22-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on May 6 and charged with driving a motor vehicle while privileges to do so are suspended/revoked.

A 34-year-old male was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on May 7 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (second offense).

A 42-year-old male was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on May 7 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense) and probable cause.



